Cork food suppliers secure lucrative opportunity with Musgrave MarketPlace

IRELAND’S leading wholesale and food service business Musgrave MarketPlace has announced five new partners following the first round of its Green Shoots programme.

In collaboration with Bord Bia, the Dragons Den style initiative invited pitches from local Irish businesses with the opportunity for their product to be promoted and sold across Musgrave MarketPlace branches and online platforms.

Cork food suppliers Spice O’Life and The Culture Food Company presented to a panel of food service experts spanning the areas of culinary, purchasing, sales, and marketing with five providers selected.

Other companies selected were Vanilla Bean Patisserie in Cavan; Uneek Functional Cheese Company based in Limerick, as well as Builín Blasta from Galway.

The businesses will now be listed in three Musgrave Marketplace branches as well as online. There will be the opportunity to host monthly sampling events in branch and an extensive promotional campaign will now begin across Musgrave Marketplace social media and digital platforms as well as in foodservice brochures.

Congratulating the successful businesses, Mark Moriarty, Trading Director of Musgrave Wholesale Partners said: “At Musgrave Marketplace we are committed to providing our customers with the most extensive range of products and supporting local Irish suppliers is extremely important to us. Green Shoots brings these two commitments together.

“We are always scouting for new and innovative food and non-food products to supply to our large network of customers in Ireland. This new initiative allows us to showcase local Irish suppliers and I look forward to seeing more businesses come on stream in the coming months.”

Maureen Gahan, Foodservice Specialist with Bord Bia added: “Bord Bia is delighted to collaborate with Musgrave Marketplace in the initial supplier selection process. A key element of Bord Bia’s role is to act as a bridge between Irish food and drink producers and industry buyers.

“A range of product categories with new growth potential were identified by restaurant customers. Bord Bia facilitated a series of 1-2-1 bespoke presentations with suppliers in these categories, from which Musgrave Marketplace selected the final group of participants.”

Musgrave MarketPlace is the only 100% Irish-owned national food service wholesaler. They are committed to supporting Irish jobs, Irish businesses, and the future of the food service industry across the island of Ireland.