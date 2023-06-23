Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 10:20

Springboard Communications wins national Agency of the Year Award

Sandy Boundy, Director of Strategy and Insight, Springboard Communications; Susie Horgan, Managing Director, Springboard Communications and Rachel Leonard, Commercial Director, Onclusive Ireland, at the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations 2023. Picture: Fennell Photography

Rory Noonan

SPRINGBOARD Communications has won the PRCA Agency of the Year award at the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations 2023 held in Dublin.

Hosted by the PRCA (Ireland) and PRII, the annual awards celebrate the very best of Irish public relations and communications work over the previous 12-months.

The judges noted that Springboard showed evidence of business leadership and commitment to developing new areas of work reflecting the typical demands of the market.

Speaking on the win, Springboard Communications Managing Director Susie Horgan said: “We are honoured to have been chosen as the PRCA Agency of the Year. We were delighted to hear the judges describe us as an “an agency you’d like to work with”.

“Our focus is on developing strategic-long term partnerships with our Irish and international clients. We are very grateful to work with a diverse portfolio of fantastic organisations.

“This award is a testament to our team and our specialised communications services that continually address clients’ immediate business priorities.

“Over the past year, we have expanded our offering most notably in the internal communications space.

“We launched our first Internal Communications in Ireland Sector Audit Report in 2022, and recently held an event for businesses on how they can harness the power of employee communications.”

Springboard Communications was runner-up in the same category in 2022 and previously won the Best Public Sector Campaign for the launch of the Waterford Greenway in 2018. In 2021, Susie was awarded the title of Fellow of the PRII.

Springboard Communications is an award-winning Irish integrated communications agency. With an agile team of strategists, media experts, digital natives, and writers, Springboard Communications works with clients across corporate, technology, healthcare, renewables, and sustainable tourism.

The company was founded by Managing Director, Susie Horgan, in 2012.

