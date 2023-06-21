Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 14:36

Network Ireland West Cork host annual awards

Network Ireland West Cork host annual awards

Jacqueline O’Donovan, of O’Donovan Waste, one of the guest speakers at the West Cork Businesswomen annual awards ceremony on Friday.

Rory Noonan

Network Ireland West Cork will celebrate the success of West Cork women in business at their annual Businesswoman of the Year awards.

Three West Cork businesswomen will represent Network Ireland West Cork at regional level of the 2023 Businesswoman of the Year awards.

The finalists are Michelle Fox of Fox Interiors; Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie, and Noreen Coomey Coach & Psychotherapist.

The winners will be announced at an afternoon event at Liss Ard House on Friday next, June 23.

Special guests include Jacqueline O’Donovan of O’Donovan Waste, UK, and Network Ireland National president Emma Early Murphy.

Ms O’Donovan became the first female CEO in the world to earn a master’s degree in demolition management.

Her awards include PwC ‘Private Businesswoman of the Year’, Growing Business Awards ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and has twice been awarded the ‘Director of the Year’ title by the Institute of Directors (IoD).

A dedicated philanthropist, she has previously been honoured by the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins with a Presidential Distinguished Service Award for her continuous support of the Irish community in the UK.

Emma Early Murphy, national president of Network Ireland will also travel to West Cork for this prestigious event. She is an entrepreneur, business coach, mentor and connector with 20-plus years experience in corporate sales, marketing, and leadership roles across telecoms, retail, and hospitality, as well as self-employment.

An award-winning businesswoman, Ms Early Murphy won Networker of the Year in 2014 with her local chamber and was crowned Network Ireland National SME Businesswoman of the Year 2016.

She was also the Local Enterprise Office Leading Light in Business for 2020 as part of their National Womens Enterprise event. She is the founder of The Power of U, specialising in business coaching, mentoring and consultancy, and is passionate and dedicated towards supporting women in business at all levels to achieve their goals.

This event will be held at Liss Ard estate just outside Skibbereen. This event is open to all to celebrate and champion businesswomen of West Cork and to be inspired by their achievements, all in the beautiful surrounds of Liss Ard estate. Tickets are priced at €45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

More in this section

Charities receive donations from Hospital Saturday Fund Charities receive donations from Hospital Saturday Fund
House construction Apprenticeship programmes accredited by Engineers Ireland
West Cork solicitor wins Sole Principal of the Year at the Irish Law Awards 2023 West Cork solicitor wins Sole Principal of the Year at the Irish Law Awards 2023
<p>At the launch of Tour de MACE were Down Syndrome Ireland CEO Barry Sheridan; Keith Crawford, MACE sales director, Conor O’Donnell, star of Apple+ show ‘Bad Sisters’ and MaryClaire Shaughnessy.</p>

MACE retailers to support Down Syndrome Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more