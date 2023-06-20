Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 13:30

Apprenticeship programmes accredited by Engineers Ireland

Ireland’s first consortium-led, multi-campus manufacturing engineering apprenticeship programmes have received accreditation from Engineers Ireland. Picture: iStock

Rory Noonan

IRELAND’S first consortium-led, multi-campus manufacturing engineering apprenticeship programmes have received accreditation from Engineers Ireland, the professional membership body, and accrediting body for engineering in Ireland.

Engineers Ireland accreditation creates, maintains, and ensures a consistent standard of engineering programmes in Ireland and will now offer qualified apprentices an internationally recognised qualification.

The Bachelor of Engineering in Manufaturing Engineering is the first accredited Level 7 engineering apprenticeship programme in Ireland that is open to school leavers, employees and mature students.

It is delivered in three regions through Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Galway, ATU Sligo and Munster Technological University (MTU) Cork.

The programme is expected to be offered in Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Midwest (Limerick) from September 2024.

The Higher Certificate in Manufacturing Engineering programme, delivered at ATU Galway, ATU Sligo, MTU Cork and TUS Midwest, is the first and only Level 6 accredited Manufacturing Engineering apprenticeship programme in the country.

These national engineering apprenticeship programmes were co-developed by a consortium led by Ibec’s Irish Medtech Association, representatives from the manufacturing industry and academic partners ATU (coordinating provider), MTU and TUS, to meet the needs of the sector.

Currently more than 400 apprentices are involved in the programmes with 100 leading employers across Ireland. Apprentices spend 70% of their learning time in the workplace and 30% of learning time on campus.

Dr Richard Manton, Registrar at Engineers Ireland, said: “Engineers Ireland accreditation is an objective evaluation and approval of engineering programmes, ensuring that they meet international standards, the needs of the engineering profession and broader responsibilities to society, environment, and economy. Accredited programmes are internationally recognised, encouraging travel and the exchange of ideas and experience, enriching our profession.”

Dr Paul O’Dowd, Head of Manufacturing Engineering Apprenticeship in ATU Galway, the Coordinating Academic Partner in the Consortium, said: “We are delighted to receive accreditation from Engineers Ireland, which endorses our new apprenticeship approach to engineering education in Ireland. Academic excellence and meeting Engineers Ireland’s exacting standards are foremost in our minds. Our apprentices help solve problems in their companies and play a fundamental role in innovating for the future.

“They follow a structured learning plan with support from academic supervisors and trained industry mentors. Our model allows apprentices to develop engineering skills, and to have the application of those skills tailored to the individual needs of their companies. I would like to thank the Higher Education Authority and the National Apprenticeship Office for their support. I also want to recognise SOLAS and the authorised officers in Education and Training Boards all around the country who are helping our companies and our apprentices.”

Trish Breen of Ibec, and Consortium Project Manager of the Apprenticeship, added: “We have been working together on these apprenticeships since 2015 when we first put forward our proposal. We launched in 2017 and saw our first graduates in 2019 and 2020. This accreditation from Engineers Ireland is a validation of all the hard work of academics and industry representatives, not to mention our hard-working industry mentors and of course our superb apprentices.”

For information on the Higher Certificate (Level 6) and Bachelor of Engineering (Level 7) in Manufacturing Engineering programmes at ATU (Galway and Sligo campuses), MTU and TUS, visit: https://www.manufacturingapprenticeships.ie/

