Cork hotel relaunches Sunday lunch menu ahead of Father's Day

THE Cork International Hotel is bringing back its popular Sunday Lunch menu which will be launched on Father’s Day.

Diners can enjoy a meal made from locally sourced produce in the hotel’s New Yorker Bar and Restaurant.

The a la carte menu offers a variety of dishes as well as roast-of-day specials.

Sunday lunch will be served from 12.30pm to 3pm.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel Eoghan Murphy, said: “We’re delighted to relaunch our popular Sunday Lunch Menu on Father’s Day.

“It will change with the seasons and is the perfect way to celebrate a special occasion like a family birthday or anniversary.

“This Sunday is all about the dads and father figures and there is something for all tastes from our Empire State Double Beef Burger - the dad of all burgers to our carving station.”

An example of what diners can expect includes: Homemade soup of the day, pan-fried Atlantic prawn pil pil, West Cork steamed mussels, New York inspired chicken wings, summer poke bowl, Empire State double beef burger, fresh crab and chili linguine, slow-roasted shoulder of East Cork lamb, NYC inspired baked vanilla cheesecake, dark chocolate brownie and lemon ginger and chili posset.

The Cork International Hotel Sunday Lunch is €26 per person for two courses or €34 per person for three courses.

A full children's menu is also available. To make a reservation call (021) 4549800.