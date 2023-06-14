Charities receive donations from Hospital Saturday Fund

The occasion was made even more special with the presence of Graham Norton, a celebrity supporter of Bantry Hospice, who presented the donations. Lesley Garrett, the Patron of The Hospital Saturday Fund, also participated in making the presentations to the recipient charities.
In 2023 The Hospital Saturday Fund will give £2.3m/€2.5m in donations and grants to medical charities for care and research, hospices and hospitals across Ireland and the UK Assistance will also be given to individuals whose illness or disability has caused financial difficulties.