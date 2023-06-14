Charities receive donations from Hospital Saturday Fund

THIRTY-ONE Irish and UK charities recently received donations from The Hospital Saturday Fund.

The reception took place at the Irish Embassy in London to celebrate the 150th anniversary of The Hospital Saturday Fund and was hosted by Ambassador Martin Fraser.

The Hospital Saturday Fund donated a total of £160,000/€176,000 to 31 medical charities and organisations from Ireland and the UK during the event.

Paul Jackson, Group Chief Executive, The Hospital Saturday Fund; Deirdre, Ambassador Martin Fraser’s wife; Graham Norton, celebrity supporter of Bantry Hospice; Lesley Garrett, Patron of The Hospital Saturday Fund; Ambassador Martin Fraser, Embassy of Ireland London, and Lilian Jackson, at the awards ceremony.

The occasion was made even more special with the presence of Graham Norton, a celebrity supporter of Bantry Hospice, who presented the donations. Lesley Garrett, the Patron of The Hospital Saturday Fund, also participated in making the presentations to the recipient charities.

Among the beneficiaries were Bantry Hospice who will put HSF’s grant towards their palliative care service in West Cork. London Irish Centre’s donation will be put towards their Community Wellbeing and Health Navigation Programme.

Another grant recipient was Spinal Injuries Ireland which received a grant towards their Peer to-Peer Support Programme and Irish Dogs for the Disabled which will be put towards physiotherapy medical equipment.

Cure Leukaemia received a grant towards part-funding a Clinical Trials Research Nurse, within the Trials Acceleration Programme, to enable clinical trials delivery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and Teenage Cancer Trust’s grant will help the Youth Empowerment Programme for the North East. Richard House Hospice’s donation will be used to support respite and palliative care for children with life-limiting illnesses.

Paul Jackson, Chief Executive of The Hospital Saturday Fund said: “We are delighted to continue the tradition of supporting many charities in both Ireland and the UK, many of which are less well known.

“The Hospital Saturday Fund is honoured to support the efforts of such deserving charities and help in some way with the exceptional, tireless work that they do.

“We are delighted to have increased our grant-making funds to £2.3/€2.5 million to over 600 charities in Ireland and the UK over the last 12 months.

“This evening has been very special, as for the first time, we have been able to give grants to both Irish and British charities at the same reception and mark our commitment to supporting the communities in these countries for the past 150 years.

“We are also extremely grateful to the Irish Embassy for hosting this reception tonight. Considering our heritage, it is hard to imagine a more appropriate venue.”

Paul Jackson of The Hospital Saturday Fund; Graham Norton; Lesley Garrett; Joanna Gilbert of Recovery Haven Kerry; Ambassador Martin Fraser, Embassy of Ireland London, and John Greenwood, chair, The Hospital Saturday Fund.

In 2023 The Hospital Saturday Fund will give £2.3m/€2.5m in donations and grants to medical charities for care and research, hospices and hospitals across Ireland and the UK Assistance will also be given to individuals whose illness or disability has caused financial difficulties.

For further details contact Dee Wright, Charity Manager – dee.wright@hsf.eu.com or see www.hospitalsaturdayfund.org.