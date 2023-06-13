Purchasing managers’ index shows inflation is starting to ease

A TOURISM boost drove growth in services, a key employer in the Republic, last month.

The news follows a bank holiday weekend during which travel was expected to overtake pre-pandemic levels for the first time and official data showed recent growth in overseas visitors.

The Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows activity increased in May, aided by strong growth in transport, tourism, and leisure, whose surge compensated for slower expansion in other industries.

Tuesday’s Index shows activity across the entire services industry hit 57 in May. The PMI takes 50 as its benchmark, with any reading above that number indicating growth on the previous month and any reading below that indicating contraction. Similarly, accelerating new export orders helped lift services in May, the index, published by lender AIB shows.

According to Oliver Mangan, AIB “a surge in visitor numbers from overseas” aided the sharp pick-up in the transport, tourism, and leisure industries.

“There was yet another steep increase in new business volumes in Irish services firms, including new export business, reflecting strong demand conditions, both at home and abroad,” he said of the overall index.

News that tourism rose through May came on a bank holiday weekend during which almost 525,000 people were expected through the three State-owned airports, while Knock had said it would contribute a further 20,000.

Cork Airport estimated that it would cater for 56,500 passengers over the weekend, 3% better than its 2019 June weekend performance. Last week the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicated that tourism’s recovery was underway in April.

According to the CSO, 1.785 million people arrived in the Republic during April, beating the same month in 2019 by 4.2%.

“The recovery is seen in both modes of travel, air, and sea, although the recovery in air travel is most pronounced,” said Gregg Patrick, a statistician with the CSO’s tourism and travel division.

April’s total was more than 20% in advance of the same month last year, which suffered in the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a slow restart after the Government rolled back the last of its Covid restrictions the previous February.

AIB’s Services PMI’s headline reading of 57 is below the 58.4 recorded in April, but the lender points out that it is well above the crucial 50 benchmarks.

Mr Mangan noted that inflation remained high in May but added that pressures were easing.

“The rate of increase in cost inflation, though, did fall to its lowest level in over two years,” he said.