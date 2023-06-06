Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 11:07

Cork hotel launches new menu focusing on local suppliers

Cork hotel launches new menu focusing on local suppliers

Head chef of the Metropole Hotel Vasil Baci. The hotel has launched a new menu that focuses on suppliers from around Cork city and county.

Rory Noonan

One of Ireland’s most historic hotels is shining a light on the importance of supporting local businesses. The Metropole Hotel in Cork city has launched a new menu which focuses on suppliers from around Cork city and county.

The menu at the Met Bar and Restaurant has been designed by Head Chef Vasil Baci and his team who have been inspired by the wealth of fresh ingredients available from local suppliers. They have created a varied menu combining global dishes with the best of Cork flavours including fresh meat, fish and cheese.

It includes a map highlighting where the food suppliers are located including McCarthy Meats in Cork City, Ardsallagh Goats Cheese in Carrigtwohill, Keohane Seafoods in Kinsale and Stag Bán Beer in Ballyvourney.

Mr Baci said: “Locally sourced food is really important to me when I’m considering any menu and I think the customers like to see where the ingredients of their meal come from which is why we decided to include the map on the menu. Food and cooking are my passions and supporting small local suppliers and respecting the food is part of that.

“Our dinner and lunch menus have been designed to offer diners at the Met Bar and Restaurant a variety of tastes and flavours to suit every palate and we are fortunate in Cork to have such a wide range of suppliers on our doorstep.”

His family originate from Greece and he lived in a number of countries before moving to Cork in 2005 where he became an executive chef in various restaurants in Cork city after studying culinary arts at Munster Technological University. He is passionate about using fresh local ingredients that are in season.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said: “The summer menu at The Met Bar and Restaurant represents all that Cork food is renowned for - fresh and unique flavours which have been cooked with flair and passion by a team of dedicated chefs lead by Vasil Baci who brings over 20 years of experience to the kitchen.

The Metropole Hotel has been feeding customers for more than 125 years and we are confident that people will continue to enjoy the experience with this new menu.” The menu can be found at https://www.themetropolehotel.ie/dining/menus/

More in this section

European Union banknotes and coins Core social welfare rates must increase by €25 in Budget 2024
Cork hotel launches Pirate's Adventure staycation Cork hotel launches Pirate's Adventure staycation
85% of organisations not digitally optimised 85% of organisations not digitally optimised
<p>Some of the country’s leading professional engineers from the Defence Forces, energy sector, utilities, and public and professional services have been recognised by Engineers Ireland at the professional membership body’s annual national conferring of professional titles at Dublin’s InterContinental Hotel. Picture: Shane O'Neill</p>

Engineering professionals honoured by Engineers Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more