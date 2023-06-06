Cork hotel launches new menu focusing on local suppliers

One of Ireland’s most historic hotels is shining a light on the importance of supporting local businesses. The Metropole Hotel in Cork city has launched a new menu which focuses on suppliers from around Cork city and county.

The menu at the Met Bar and Restaurant has been designed by Head Chef Vasil Baci and his team who have been inspired by the wealth of fresh ingredients available from local suppliers. They have created a varied menu combining global dishes with the best of Cork flavours including fresh meat, fish and cheese.

It includes a map highlighting where the food suppliers are located including McCarthy Meats in Cork City, Ardsallagh Goats Cheese in Carrigtwohill, Keohane Seafoods in Kinsale and Stag Bán Beer in Ballyvourney.

Mr Baci said: “Locally sourced food is really important to me when I’m considering any menu and I think the customers like to see where the ingredients of their meal come from which is why we decided to include the map on the menu. Food and cooking are my passions and supporting small local suppliers and respecting the food is part of that.

“Our dinner and lunch menus have been designed to offer diners at the Met Bar and Restaurant a variety of tastes and flavours to suit every palate and we are fortunate in Cork to have such a wide range of suppliers on our doorstep.”

His family originate from Greece and he lived in a number of countries before moving to Cork in 2005 where he became an executive chef in various restaurants in Cork city after studying culinary arts at Munster Technological University. He is passionate about using fresh local ingredients that are in season.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said: “The summer menu at The Met Bar and Restaurant represents all that Cork food is renowned for - fresh and unique flavours which have been cooked with flair and passion by a team of dedicated chefs lead by Vasil Baci who brings over 20 years of experience to the kitchen.

The Metropole Hotel has been feeding customers for more than 125 years and we are confident that people will continue to enjoy the experience with this new menu.” The menu can be found at https://www.themetropolehotel.ie/dining/menus/