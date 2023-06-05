Engineering professionals honoured by Engineers Ireland

SOME of the country’s leading professional engineers from the Defence Forces, energy sector, utilities, and public and professional services have been recognised by Engineers Ireland at the professional membership body’s annual national conferring of professional titles, held at Dublin’s InterContinental Hotel.

Niall Gleeson, CEO of Uisce Éireann; Maura Daly, Municipal District Engineer at Meath County Council; Marie Hayden, founder of Grid Enhancing Technologies Ltd; Colonel Damien McEvoy, Director of Engineering in the Defence Forces; Paddy Hayes, CEO of ESB, and Catherine O’Brien, director in Accenture’s Strategy and Consulting practice were each awarded the title of Fellowship by Presidential Invitation by Engineers Ireland, having been nominated by the institution’s president, John Power.

The awarding of the Fellow Title was in recognition of these six engineers’ achievements and dedication to the profession. John Power also awarded the title of Honorary Fellow to Dr Val Cummins, Director for the Western Emerald and Western Star at Simply Blue Group. Honorary Fellowship is the highest honour, other than the Presidency, that Engineers Ireland can bestow. It is conferred on those distinguished by the importance of their work in engineering, science or other vocations.

These special awards were made as other members of Engineers Ireland also received their parchments for being successful in their application for Registered Professional Titles such as Engineering Technician, Associate Engineer, Chartered Engineer, and Fellow.

During the course of the last year, over 350 members of Engineers Ireland achieved a Registered Professional Title from the professional body, with many members conferred at regional events in the past weeks in Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick, London, and Sligo.

The Registered Professional Title of Chartered Engineer, an accolade associated with the very best of the engineering profession was the predominant title awarded and is the gold standard of the profession. Additionally, some attendees received the Title of Fellow, the highest level of membership awarded by Engineers Ireland. This title is reserved for engineers who have demonstrated the highest level of experience and professionalism.

Offering his congratulations, John Power, President of Engineers Ireland, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to each of our conferees who achieved Registered Professional Titles this evening.

“Attaining a Registered Professional Title is an important milestone in an engineer’s career. It is a formal recognition of competence, integrity, and dedication to professionalism within the engineering sector.

“I hope that this year’s conferees will continue to be an inspiration for others and continue to excel within the engineering profession.”