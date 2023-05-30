Cork hotel launches Pirate's Adventure staycation

A LEADING family-friendly hotel is partnering with tourist attractions in Cork this summer to create a special two-night pirate’s adventure package for families.

The fun-filled break at the Cork International Hotel features a family pass to one of a number of pirate-themed attractions across Cork city and county.

The package has been created to allow visitors to experience Cork’s rich maritime heritage.

Families can choose from a range of adventures including visiting fortresses like Spike Island and Cork City Gaol.

The package consists of two nights in a family room, with breakfast included on both mornings and an early bird family dinner on one of the nights during the stay.

The hotel’s family concierge will also look after booking the trip to the tourist attraction of your choice.

Young guests will receive additional treats during their stay including pirate-themed workbooks and storybooks in their room as well as board games.

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel said: “There is a fascinating history of piracy along the Cork coast and we hope that our new offer will ignite the imaginations of little ones and inspire an interest in our history.

“Cork is Ireland’s maritime haven and we have an abundance of water-themed activities for all ages to enjoy.

“We know how challenging it can be for parents to keep their ‘little pirates’ entertained which is why we’ve teamed up with some of Cork’s top attractions this summer.

“Our family concierge team is on hand to take the stress out of booking tickets and has a wealth of knowledge and experience to help you to make the most of your break away.”

The Cork International Hotel is one of Cork’s most popular hotels for families and is just a short 20-minute drive from the county’s main tourist attractions, making it an ideal choice for adults and children alike.

The hotel is within easy reach of popular activities like Kinsale and Charles Fort, Cobh and Spike Island, Blarney Castle and Gardens, and Fota Wildlife Park.

Prices for the two-night package start at €538 for a family of four.

Larger families can also be accommodated, please contact reception for a quote.

For more information visit https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/family-hotel/