Cork start-ups pitch for investment at Prep4Seed Investor Day

THE Prep4Seed 12-week Programme culminated this week at an Investor Pitch Day when 13 companies pitched to an audience of Angel Investors & VCs at Enterprise Ireland’s headquarters.

The programme, delivered by the four Irish Business Innovation Centres (BICs), in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland, prepare start-up clients for seed investment bringing participants through the investor readiness process quickly and effectively.

Thirteen companies from all over Ireland and a variety of industry sectors including AI, MedTech, Pharma, Management Solutions, AgTech, Film Production, HealthTech, Cyber Security, Film production, Wellbeing Solutions, and Green Energy pitched for a total investment of €15 million.

Leo McAdams, Divisional Manager, Enterprise Ireland said: “Start-ups are a powerful driver of economic growth, new talent and innovation.

“At Enterprise Ireland we are committed to helping founders to start and grow their business internationally. The Prep4Seed programme, in collaboration with the four BICs, is an effective building platform to nurture our future enterprise leaders and their businesses.

“I am pleased to say that over a third of participants today are female founders which further supports Enterprise Ireland’s strategy to increase the participation of women in entrepreneurship and business leadership. Furthermore, the significant regional spread across a diverse range of sectors from film production to green energy is very welcome and we look forward to supporting these high-growth start-ups on their investment journey.”

The Prep4Seed programme includes four masterclasses run by the Irish BICS and six one-to-one meetings on tailored client-led bespoke activity with experienced BIC consultants.

The one-to-ones ensures that content from the masterclasses is applied in a relevant way to each company. The individual, tailored company focus, brings these start-up companies through the investor readiness process quickly and effectively.

Participants were also brought through intensive investor pitch preparation sessions and trial pitches which prepared them for today’s Investor Day.

This, combined with the necessary preparation builds confidence in the founders, focuses the participants on the end goal, and opens doors for future conversations with investors.

Commenting on her participation in the Prep4Seed Programme, Clodagh Ryan, Founder of CRAOI said: “The Prep4Seed programme has been absolutely amazing in helping us to refine our Investor Pitch through excellent masterclasses and mentoring. The one-to-ones in particular have really allowed us to dig deeper and apply the key learnings to our own business. I couldn’t recommend this programme enough.”

The companies who participated are: Octiga, Elevre Medical, Size Wise, Genicity, Dogdry, CRAOI, Trigr, Great Island, Seriously Sound Food, My Gug, Babogue, Fair Select and Binarii Labs.