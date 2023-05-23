EDC recognised for excellence in Engineering Design Innovation at ICE Awards

CORK founded engineering consultancy, EDC’s dedication to sustainability and engineering design innovation has been recognised with a recent win at the 2023 Irish Construction Excellence (ICE) Awards in the “Engineering Design Innovation -– Element Up To €10m Category”, for their work on Dublin City Council’s North City Operations Depot (NCOD).

The ICE Awards are the original and premier recognition of performance excellence for the contracting sector in Ireland, providing an opportunity for the industry to showcase and reward best practice across the full range of construction disciplines and project categories. “Engineering Design Innovation” was a new category in the competition this year, celebrating Engineering Design Innovation for projects completed in the last year.

For the NCOD, sustainable design was at the forefront of all EDC’s decisions, ensuring that not only was the building’s design robust, but it was also affordable to run and maintain, simple in its ease of use, comfortable, and designed for the lifetime of the user.

Richard O’Farrell, managing director at EDC explained: “Decisions that our team made throughout the design process focused on the key principles of ensuring whatever we designed improved the performance of the project as a whole and contributed to positive outcomes not only for our client and the surrounding community; but also ensuring, in the long-term, a positive impact on the health of our cities and the environment.”

By creating this centralised depot, Dublin City Council released 16 existing depot land sites for more appropriate functions, such as the provision of approximately 750 social housing units, while transforming a dumping ground into an energy-efficient public facility, to ensure future climate and people's needs are at the forefront of the design. This project has also contributed to the development of the infrastructure of Ballymun and the surrounding communities.

The facilities designed and delivered by EDC provide the highest quality possible, allowing the end user to operate safely, efficiently, and effectively. EDC was cognisant of including Covid mitigation measures for the client and end-user in the HVAC Design and M&E Systems.

EDC has experienced impressive growth, expanding its team to 100 people across six offices in Cork, Dublin, Limerick, London, Istanbul, and most recently, Galway. This growth is reflected in EDC’s increased market share in the UK and Ireland, and staff numbers doubling from the start of 2021 to the end of 2022. The firm’s wide range of sector experience includes energy, industrial, commercial, life-sciences, government, and residential sectors.

A key part of their growth strategy is to increase their presence at their current locations, to guarantee a nationwide service that caters to its clients’ diverse needs.

For more see www.edcengineers.com.