Bourns to expand in Cork adding 35 jobs

ELECTRONIC components manufacturer and supplier Bourns Inc has opened its new office along with an electrification lab in Cork with plans to hire 35 new employees over the next 18 months.

The new facility has been developed in response to demand for the company’s power electronics and sensing solutions.

The new roles will be in application engineering, development engineering, project management, and marketing management positions.

The US firm has expanded its customer base over the last five years by supporting customers who develop advanced energy-efficient power supplies.

The global electrification trend has driven a steep rise in the demand for power-saving components in the Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle (EV) sectors.

The new Cork electrification laboratory is available for the testing and development high-performance electronic components.

“The time is right to expand our team in Cork to satisfy the increasing demand for our products and technical services support.

“We have seen that demand increase dramatically particularly driven by the need for more efficient electronic components for electric vehicles, solar panels, and more,” said John Kelly, Power Division President at Bourns.

“Our new electrification laboratory is a vital new resource for the testing and development of these essential components, helping manufacturers reduce charging times for EVs and other battery-based applications, thereby expanding their range.”

Speaking at the office, Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Simon Coveney said: “I am delighted to officially open Bourns’ new offices, as they expand their numbers further in Cork.

“This announcement is a testament to the innovation of the company, their plans to grow further in Ireland, and the increased demand driven by the renewable energy and EV sectors.”

Gordon Bourns, CEO: “When my parents, Marlan and Rosemary Bourns, began working in their tiny garage in 1947, they could not have envisioned that their products would some day be found in automobiles, cellular telephones, notebook computers, implanted x-ray sensors for cancer treatment and even in a vehicle on Mars.

“However, they succeeded by tackling some of the most challenging sensor and electronic component requirements of their day in the fledgling aerospace industry.

“My parents founded our company around a simple philosophy: provide top-quality products, responsive service, and high value for our customers.

“These ideals are still the benchmarks of Bourns, Inc. today.

“After more than 70 years in business, Bourns continues to grow because of the company’s continued commitment to providing value for our customers.

“Bourns invests in innovative new products through development within Bourns and through strategic acquisition of companies or product lines.

“I believe the electronic components of the future will be increasingly more complex through the integration of passive and active functions to provide complete subsystem solutions.

“With our global manufacturing and customer support capabilities, Bourns is uniquely positioned to tackle your demanding requirements and provide you the value you expect from a trusted business partner.”