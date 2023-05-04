Grants for Cork companies and community groups available in May

The RISE Community Fund supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) and Granahan McCourt has announced that applications for its grants to small businesses, farms, community groups and social enterprises are open throughout May in Cork.

Established by Granahan McCourt and NBI chairman, David McCourt, RISE is providing monthly grants across the country to give an immediate cash injection into local communities seeking to boost their digital ecosystems.

Awarding up to five grants of €1,000 in May to successful applicants across the county, the RISE Community Fund is hoping to empower people’s plans to use technology.

David McCourt, chairman of RISE, commented: “The RISE Community Fund supported by NBI and Granahan McCourt is calling on small businesses, farms, schools, social enterprises, community groups, and Broadband Connection Points in Cork to submit their plans to use technology in creative and entrepreneurial ways to deliver maximum impact.

“We know there are some amazing people doing extraordinary things to bring value to their local communities, and we’re hoping to accelerate and scale their ambitions with the support of these grants.”

Small businesses, farms, community groups, and social enterprises with plans to use technology to scale their operations and bring tangible benefits to their local communities are encouraged to visit www.riseglobalfoundation.com for entry forms and guidelines.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of NBI, added: “At NBI, we’re on a mission to connect more than 1.1 million people in rural Ireland who don’t have access to high-speed broadband to a world-class, superfast network.

“Whilst connectivity is a vital utility and a critical first step, it alone can’t solve all of the challenges for businesses, farms, community groups, and social enterprises trying to expand the positive impact they’re able to have - both to the local community and to the wider economy. That’s why we’re incredibly excited to engage local communities with the RISE Community Fund and celebrate innovative uses of technology across Cork.”

NBI is reminding Cork residents to also visit their website at www.nbi.ie to check whether their home, farm, or business is included in the National Broadband Plan and to sign up for Eircode specific updates on the rollout.

Applications for the cash grants opened on May 1 and close on May 31.

“The application process has been made incredibly quick and easy, and successful applicants will be notified by early June, with money following in quick succession. We can’t wait to see the entrepreneurial ideas from Cork,” said Orla O’Malley, Programme Director at RISE.

Read more about the RISE Community Fund at riseglobalfoundation.com

The RISE Community Fund is a partnership between National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering Ireland’s National Broadband Plan, and RISE Global Foundation, a privately funded charity. With a shared vision, NBI and RISE are collaborating to tackle the rural/urban digital divide and use technology and entrepreneurship to create opportunities and jobs in rural Ireland.

All grants provided by the RISE Community Fund are privately funded by NBI shareholders and private donations. No State funding is used in the provision of grant funding used by RISE Global Foundation.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is designing, building, and operating the new high-speed fibre broadband network for rural Ireland on behalf of the Irish Government.

This includes developing, designing, building, and operating networks and coordinating all elements required to finance and deliver a project of the size and complexity of Ireland’s NBP.