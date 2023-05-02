Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 16:30

Quintas Capital strengthens team as they appoint new director

Kevin Canning, Director Quintas Capital; Brendan Moran, Director Quintas Capital, and Paul O’Connell, Managing Partner, Quintas Capital as the announcement of Mr Moran as a director of the company. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan/OSM PHOTO

Rory Noonan

QUINTAS have announced the appointment of BrendanMoran as a director of Quintas Capital.

A member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Brendan brings more than 20 years of experience to the team in investment structuring and corporate finance, having gained knowledge and expertise in the asset management industry and banking sector.

Speaking on the appointment Paul O’Connell, Managing Partner said: “Brendan has extensive experience in the technology and real estate markets, which is a strong fit for both Quintas Capital and the EIIS Innovation Fund.

“Having structured transactions for large corporates and SMEs, Brendan will bring a wealth of experience and guidance on investments to our clients and the EIIS Innovation Fund. We look forward to working with Brendan into the future as we continue to grow this element of our offering.”

Commenting on his appointment, Brendan Moran said: “I am looking forward to working alongside my colleagues to provide bespoke investment advisory services to businesses within the SME and technology sectors, while also offering existing clients and potential investees the opportunity to forge profitable long-lasting relationships.

“Our alternative funding event in May will allow our clients and connections to hear from some of the most experienced individuals within the sector in Ireland.”

Brendan’s appointment coincides with an alternative funding event that will be hosted by the Quintas Capital team on Wednesday, May 17, at the Clayton Hotel Cork.

The keynote speaker on the day will be Andy Ivory-Corr, Head of Investment Sales at New Ireland Assurance, alongside panelists from alternative funding providers who will debate the availability of funding for Irish businesses.

Launched in 2022, Quintas Capital provides bespoke investment advisory services to the Irish SME and start-up market. After a successful EIIS fundraiser in 2022, Quintas Capital is currently seeking firms to invest with in 2023.

Quintas is a trusted strategic advisor with years of proven business advisory service expertise across a broad range of sectors, including corporate finance, banking, debt resolution & insolvency, succession planning, tax restructuring, mergers, acquisitions, and mediation.

For further information visit: www.quintascapital.ie

