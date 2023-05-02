TELUS International partners with Macroom school on art initiative 

TELUS International Ireland, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-gen solutions, including AI and content moderation, has partnered with Macroom School of Art on a unique art initiative – Art Brings Us Together by TELUS International, bringing creative workshops to children and young people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The aim of the initiative is to enhance creativity and opportunities for the children and young people taking part, through art. Creative workshops are being delivered by tutors of Macroom School of Art, supported by TELUS International Ireland team volunteers, in 14 schools in Cork and Dublin.

Launched in November 2022, the programme was created to encourage artistic expression in children and young people with physical or intellectual disabilities. These sessions provide an engaging environment for young art enthusiasts to produce their own bespoke pieces of art, demonstrating its many positive impacts and benefits.

Commenting on the initiative, Director of Human Resources at TELUS International Ireland, Miriam Manning says: “At TELUS International, it’s in our nature to care and to give back to our local communities. Collaborating with Macroom School of Art on this inclusive project has been the perfect partnership.

“They do an incredible job in providing courses for all ages and abilities, granting the local community access to creative facilities that enable expression, engagement and exploration; working to enrich the local community by increasing awareness of the value and inclusivity of the arts.”

When asked about the programme, renowned Irish illustrator, Will Sliney, who is also its ambassador said: “It has been such an enjoyable experience getting to work with these incredible schools and young artists.

“Many people don’t realise the effect these workshops have on young people with a disability; creative art therapies for children with additional needs have numerous benefits and can stimulate new behaviours, skills, expressions and emotions that can then be applied to everyday life.

“Art is obviously a huge passion of mine and being able to give back and make a positive impact on the lives of these young people has been particularly rewarding.”

Principal of School of the Divine Child, Lavanagh Centre, Fiona Thomas says: “The students have thoroughly enjoyed the process. For people with learning disabilities, art therapy offers an opportunity for self-expression. Art can be a way to communicate for people who find it hard to express their thoughts and feelings verbally.

“It offers a creative and enjoyable way to communicate without restrictions, without worries of being judged as there is no such thing as failing when you create art. This process gives them a sense of accomplishment and builds their self-confidence.”

Brían Crotty, Director of Macroom School of Art says, “Art Brings Us Together is a wonderful opportunity to witness the creativity and individuality of all participants. It is so exciting to play a small part in discovering and nurturing the creative talents of others in such an important community.”

The programme covers a range of artistic disciplines like painting, drawing, collage, projection art and diorama.

All works will be showcased on dedicated ‘Art Brings Us Together by TELUS International’ social media channels.