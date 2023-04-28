Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 09:47

Cork hotel group hosts Workplace Wellbeing Festival

The Human Resources team at Trigon Hotels, Deirdre Staples, KD Hall and Katriona Hourihan, taking part in their Workplace Wellbeing Festival.

Rory Noonan

A WORKPLACE Wellbeing Festival has been taking place this week at Trigon Hotels ahead of Workplace Wellbeing Day today.

A week-long programme of free events has been organised at the group’s two hotels, The Metropole Hotel, and The Cork International Hotel.

The schedule of events for the Workplace Wellbeing Festival included a Women’s Circle where women discussed the issues that affect their daily lives, Wellness Bingo, gentle movement which involves a combination of Tai Chi, Falun Gong and Qigong yesterday, a wellness walk at the Cork International Hotel today and wellness snacks will be provided by the hotel chefs for all team members on Friday morning.

The hotel group has also announced that the Cork International Hotel is recruiting for 30 new positions across all areas of the hotel. A recruitment fair will be held at the hotel on Thursday, May 4, from 4pm until 7pm.

Trigon Hotels is offering competitive rates of pay along with excellent training, with opportunities for promotion and development open to all candidates. Creating a good work-life balance for team members is an important part of the culture at Trigon Hotels.

Speaking about the Workplace Wellbeing Festival Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels, said; “We strive to ensure our team members feel that their needs are being met in the workplace and wellbeing is central to achieving that. We have introduced a number of family-friendly policies in recent months and we’re delighted to host the Workplace Wellbeing Festival this week to enhance the positive experience our team members have at our two hotels.”

Trigon Hotels was certified as a Great Place To Work last August and was Named Best Large Company at the recent Cork Business Association’s ‘Cork Business of the Year Awards’. The group was also honoured with the HR Team Of The Year Award in 2022.

The group has established a successful relationship with Cope Foundation/Ability at Work. Volunteers from both organisations have transformed a patch of unused ground next to Beech Hill Garden Centre, Montenotte, into a Sensory Garden and meet each week to work together in the garden.

Speaking about the recruitment fair at the Cork International Hotel, Kathleen Linehan added: “The Cork International Hotel is coming into one of the busiest times of the year, particularly as we offer great packages for families over the summer months.

“We are looking to expand our team in response to customer demand which is positive for the hotel.

“We are looking forward to meeting prospective team members at the recruitment fair on May 4 and to welcoming the successful candidates to join our team at every level.”

