Ballygowan mineral water to be produced using 100% renewable electricity

BRITVIC Ireland and Flogas Enterprise have announced a new Customer Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) to the value of €2.5million, that will ensure that Ballygowan, Ireland’s iconic water brand, is produced using 100% renewable electricity harnessed from wind energy.

Britvic is the first soft drinks brand in Ireland to sign a CPPA. It will allow the company to purchase renewable electricity from the Sonnagh Old Wind Farm in Moneylea, Galway, producing enough electricity on an annual basis to power their production facility in Newcastle West Co. Limerick and 75% of the company’s total electricity requirements. Newcastle West is the home of Ballygowan Natural Mineral Water and has the highest level of renewable energy use by any Britvic factory worldwide.

Britvic Ireland has already achieved a 92% reduction in direct emissions across its sites from 2017 to 2022, and the CPPA is reflective of an ever-increasing focus on sustainability at the company across operations and at executive level. Britvic Ireland has recently appointed Sian Young as Director of Sustainable Business on the Irish Executive Team, and Orlagh Geraghty as Head of Planet, putting sustainability at the heart of the business decision-making.

Sian Young, Director of Sustainable Business at Britvic Ireland said: “Ballygowan, Ireland’s iconic water brand, has a long history of harnessing the best of Ireland’s natural resources to deliver sustainable, locally produced, Irish natural mineral water.

“This new Corporate Power Purchase Agreement with Flogas Enterprise, valued at €2.5 million, will produce renewable electricity for our production facility in Newcastle West and is a significant investment in our long-term strategy to ensure 100% sustainability across Britvic Ireland’s business operations.”

Charlie Bornemann, Key Account Executive at Flogas Enterprise said: “At Flogas Enterprise, one of our top priorities is to support businesses on their path to sustainability. We have a proven track record of delivering great value and high-quality energy solutions which help organisations become more environmentally conscious, and we are very excited to work with Britvic Ireland and support them to cut their energy carbon emissions through this CPPA”.

Part of DCC plc, Flogas Enterprise is the division of the Flogas group that works with industrial and commercial customers and renewable production facilities and is the only electricity supplier in the Irish market bringing CPPA options to customers.

This is the latest example of a DCC business leading its customers to net zero with renewable energy. Britvic Ireland is a leading soft drinks company, and their portfolio includes iconic Irish brands like Ballygowan, MiWadi, Pepsi, Club, and TK.

Britvic Ireland is part of Britvic plc, a leading branded soft drinks business in Europe and South America that operates in and exports to over 100 countries.

With a brand portfolio dating back to the invention of soda water in 1773, Britvic Ireland is one of the oldest soft drinks companies in the world and remains the only large-scale soft drinks manufacturer in the Republic of Ireland employing 360 people across the Island.

Their broader Britvic group brands such as Robinsons, Fruit Shoot, and London Essence Company as well as PepsiCo brands like Pepsi and 7UP which they produce and market here under licence, with a plant based in Cork.

Today, Britvic Ireland is Ireland’s No.1 domestic producer of soft drinks and the No. 2 soft drinks company (by volume) operating in the Irish market. 70% of soft drinks consumed in Ireland are imported and 30% are domestically manufactured, of which Britvic Ireland produces 28%.