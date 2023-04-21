Ulster Bank’s remaining 63 branches and ATM services close permanently

Ulster Bank’s remaining 63 branches and ATM services in the Republic of Ireland will close permanently today, as part of its phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland.

A range of customer services and supports will continue after today, through telephone and online channels, to help remaining customers move and close their accounts. Known vulnerable customers will still continue to be supported in moving to a new banking provider.

Ulster Bank has been reducing branch services on a phased basis since its withdrawal was announced and branch transactions have seen a 99% reduction since January 2021. Less than 5% of known vulnerable customers typically use the branch network currently.

In January 2023, Ulster Bank formally wrote to customers providing them with notice of the closure of its branch network, with branches ceasing transactions on 31 March 2023.

After today, customers can contact Ulster Bank on 0818 210 260 or 00353 1804 7475 if calling from abroad. For customers who need additional support or may be in a vulnerable situation there is a dedicated phone line on 1800 656 001 (lines open 8am-8pm, 7 days a week) and a small field team will be in place to help known vulnerable customers who have not yet completed their account closure journey.

Business customers can call Ulster Bank on 1800 818 375 or call their dedicated relationship manager for assistance with moving their accounts. Customers can also find further information on the Customer Support Hub on the Ulster Bank website.

Ulster Bank Chief Executive, Jane Howard, said: “Today is a poignant day in Ulster Bank’s 187-year history as our remaining 63 branches in the Republic of Ireland will close their doors for the last time.

"While the focus in recent months has been on supporting our customers as they move to new banking providers, we know our branches and colleagues have been a central part of communities around the country for many years.

"I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of our branch colleagues over the years, particularly for their dedication over the past two challenging years, and I’d also like to thank our customers for allowing us to be part of your communities.

“As the closure of current and deposit accounts materially concludes, I strongly urge any remaining customer who has not yet moved their current and deposit account to act swiftly to find a new provider and move their accounts. Although our branches will no longer be open after today, we are still here to support our remaining customers.”

"99% of Ulster Bank personal current and deposit accounts, are either closed, or with customers having materially wound down the level of activity in their current account to five or less transactions or left it inactive. 91% of Ulster Bank business accounts have either closed, materially wound down the level of activity in their current account to five or less transactions, or left it inactive.

"Those customers who continue to have an account with Ulster Bank are being urged to take action and move to a new provider that can support their banking needs.

"Throughout this process, Ulster Bank also reminds customers that we will never ask for passcodes or online banking details in a phone call, email or text - so be alert, as scammers and fraudsters may try to take advantage of the situation."