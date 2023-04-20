Bit of sanctuary by the River Lee

THE terrace at The River Club has been transformed into a floral oasis of tranquillity just in time for the warmer months.

Continuing in its series of thought-provoking and visually stunning transformations, Sanctuary at The River Club is the creative and calming new installation on the riverside terrace at The River Lee, in partnership with Cork’s seminal florist and long-time collaborator with the hotel team, Fox Flowers.

Inspired by city parks, planned gardens and Georgian Squares and allied to the acknowledged wellness benefits of plants and herbs - to say nothing of the visual respite these spaces provide to city dwellers - this tranquil terrace is a place to engage with nature while enjoying an evening tipple or a weekend brunch with friends.

Clusters of blue-lilac wisteria cascade throughout, accompanied by rambling ivy, vines and perfumed rosemary, jasmine and lavender that bring a fragrant welcome to every corner. These vibrant scented blooms are dotted through slate walls and curved wrought iron, bringing the essence of our favourite green city spaces to the terrace, all overlooking the rolling river below.

Designed as an antidote to the hectic pace of modern city living, be it a space for a pause to engage with nature, or a moment of mindfulness, this bountiful terrace will provide calm and inspiration with its contrast of structure meeting nature.

The juxtaposition of abundance and verdant planting against the geometric forms of the arches and ironwork on the terrace is a kind of controlled wildness, underlining the idea of the importance of balance, and that both form and freedom are essential to a feeling of comfort and sanctuary.

The team at The River Club have created five new cocktails exclusive to Sanctuary at The River Club, celebrating the calming powers of this handful of particularly potent plants. Jasmine combines its floral tones with pineapple and Havana Club 3-Year-Old Rum to create a divine digestion-aiding tipple, Chamomile incorporates its fragrant and calming flavours with rose, lemon and Belevedere Blackberry & Lemongrass Vodka, and the antioxidant-rich Hibiscus packs a punch with pink grapefruit, orange and Bombay Citron Pressé Gin. Bergamont is a low-alcohol option that enlivens the senses with mint, lemon and Italicus and Elderflower is a refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail with anti-inflammatory perks.

Sanctuary at The River Club has teamed up with ‘Green Spaces for Health, Cork’ who work through government lobbying and outreach programmes to preserve, protect and create green spaces throughout Cork city and county.

With cocktails priced between €10 and €14, €1 from each cocktail will go to the Green Spaces for Health Togher Community Garden project.

Sanctuary at The River Club is open seven days a week from midday until late. Bookings can be made on theriverclubcork.ie or at 021 4937772.