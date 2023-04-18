Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 15:30

Ballymaloe Relish wins prestigious Snacking d'Or award in Paris

Ballymaloe Relish wins prestigious Snacking d'Or award in Paris

Alexandra Dirand, Export Manager Ballymaloe Foods, accepting a Snacking d’Or award for Ballymaloe Relish, at the Sandwich & Snack Show in Paris.

Rory Noonan

THE iconic Ballymaloe Relish has once again placed Irish food on the global map after winning a much-coveted Snacking d’Or award.

The awards are organised by France Snacking magazine, and every year they reward the most innovative products and equipment in the world of snacking and fast and nomadic catering.

Ballymaloe Relish was one of 40 products, and the only Irish-made product, recognised by a jury at the prestigious Sandwich & Snack show in Paris.

154,000 votes were registered in the competition which saw 20% public votes, and 80% jury votes comprising 15 professionals from the food service sector.

Each of the winning products will be featured in the next edition of France Snacking, and Ballymaloe Relish is showcased in a dedicated area at the Sandwich & Snack show, which is attended by thousands during its two-day duration.

Commenting on the prize, Export Manager at Ballymaloe Foods Alexandra Dirand says it’s always fantastic to be recognised on an international level: “The Snacking d’Or Awards are hugely respected in the food service industry and to see Ballymaloe Relish honoured among a host of fantastic products from around the world really was something special.

“This could not be achieved without the brilliant team we have here and without all the businesses who support us in Ireland so I’d like to thank everyone who has made this happen.”

The story of Ballymaloe Relish dates back almost 100 years to the 1930s when Ivan Allen was growing tomatoes at his glasshouses in Shanagarry.

Ivan’s wife Myrtle began to create a delicious relish from the rich yield of tomatoes, naturally preserving them so they could be used all year round with cold meats and sandwiches.

Using her mother’s recipe, Yasmin Hyde, Myrtle’s daughter, began producing Ballymaloe Relish in her own kitchen.

This led to Yasmin establishing Ballymaloe Foods in 1990. Starting out as a very small operation in which Yasmin worked out of a portable building and delivered her produce from a hand-me-down Lada, the company now exports to several countries including Canada, Germany, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The original Ballymaloe Relish has become an iconic Irish product and is stocked in kitchens all over the world.

Now producing a wide variety of award-winning relishes, sauces, and pickles from its purpose-built kitchens in Little Island, County Cork, Ballymaloe Foods remains a family-run business.

Yasmin’s three children and her daughter-in-law are among the many employees at the company.

More in this section

Applications open for the Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships Applications open for the Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships
Last day of month - payment deadline. Calculator with money on the calendar with last day of month. Corporation tax generates €24bn for State
Cork-based Apple Operations see profits jump Cork-based Apple Operations see profits jump
<p>Vincent O’Donovan, Carrigdhoun newspaper; Nicola Radley, Cork County Council and Eoghan Murphy, General Manager, Cork International Hotel, judges, at the launch of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards 2023. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Brian Lougheed</span> </p>

Cork International Hotel launch Community Spirit Awards 2030

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more