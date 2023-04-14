Applications open for the Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships

APPLICATIONS for the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships, in conjunction with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) are now being accepted.

Irish agri companies are invited to apply to showcase their products and innovations at the Innovation Arena from September 19–21 at the National Ploughing Championships, Ratheniska, Laois.

The Innovation Arena is a must-see exhibition platform, providing more than 50 companies from the agri sector with the opportunity to showcase their pioneering innovations to more than 250,000 visitors at the National Ploughing Championships.

This year the Innovation Arena are inviting applicants from start-up companies that are under five years old and from established companies that are focused on innovation.

New for 2023 is the chance for previous participants to apply for a space in the new ‘AgTech Hub’ within the Arena which will give companies the opportunity to return to the Innovation Arena to showcase their progress and growth since first exhibiting.

Judging for the awards will take place at the arena on day one of the event featuring categories such as best start-up. Other categories include the ACE Agri-tech award and the IFAC best newcomer award. The best start-up winner at the Arena will receive €10,000 and will be presented with the prize at a formal awards ceremony during the National Ploughing Championships.

Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland said: “Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting companies and entrepreneurs where innovation is at the core of their business offering. The Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships is a key platform for promoting Irish agri-technology, showcasing capabilities to both a captive domestic and international audience over a busy three-day period.

“In addition and for the first time, this year’s Arena will feature an ‘AgTech’ hub, allowing previous exhibitors and early-stage companies to demonstrate the journey they have been on and the successes achieved to date. It will provide budding entrepreneurs in the agri-tech space with a chance to network and engage directly with these companies on the steps taken to grow their business”, he continued.

Anna May McHugh, National Ploughing Association Managing Director said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Enterprise Ireland to host the Innovation Arena for the eighth year. The Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships is a not to be missed opportunity for anyone who has a good business idea, product or service to showcase at Europe’s largest outdoor event. Located at the core of the activity, the Innovation Arena will attract tens of thousands of visitors over the three days where an exhibitor is guaranteed prime positioning in front of a targeted stakeholder audience.”

To enter this year’s Innovation Arena Awards please visit: https://www.eventsforce.net/enterpriseireland/3271/home