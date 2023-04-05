Oriel House Hotel bar and bistro launch new courtyard and spring menus

THE Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, invites you to discover the exciting new menu at Oriel Bar and Bistro.

The menu compiled by their head Chef Ian O’Reilly brings a variety of modern dishes using the very best local produce available.

Ian brings a wealth of experience to the bar and bistro which he has gained through 25 years in the Irish and international hospitality business, where he has held senior positions in the kitchens of national and multi-national hotel chains.

An example of some of the new exciting dishes range from small bites like their new superfood salad, crispy calamari, cajun chicken wings, and deep-fried brie to great new mains selection with chef favourites including 10oz Irish prime rib-eye, supreme of Irish chicken breast, a taste of West Cork pizza, teriyaki stir fry, to delicious new dessert additions such as sherry trifle, forest fruit pavlova, rich Belgian chocolate brownie, seasonal cheesecake and much more.

Oriel Bar and Bistro caters for any occasion, be it family events, special occasions, office parties, corporate gatherings, communions, confirmations, and weddings.

A spokesperson said: “We pride ourselves in offering a tailor-made service specific to your unique requirements and tastes.

“One of Cork’s best known eateries Oriel Bar and Bistro was refurbished at the four-star Oriel House Hotel in 2018, taking inspiration from many of the Talbot Collection properties across Ireland in locations such as Dublin, Carlow, and Wexford.

“The Oriel Bar and Bistro is committed to using the finest quality, locally sourced, ingredients and provides a relaxed environment for our guests and customers for every visit.

“With high anticipations for the summer season, Oriel Bar and Bistro also boast Cork’s extremely popular outdoor newly renovated courtyard which is a huge attraction for summer cocktail evenings, outdoor BBQs, and social and corporate gatherings over the summer, with customers enjoying fantastic ambiance and great food.

“Given the success of The Talbot Collection brand in locations such as Wexford, Dublin, Carlow, Clonmel, and Midleton this is sure to be the number one choice in the area for all your business and leisure needs.

“Built on a proven track record Oriel Bar and Bistro creates and delivers great tasting food using fresh quality ingredients sourced from artisan local suppliers and served with professional standards of service and hospitality set in unique, contemporary, and relaxing surroundings”