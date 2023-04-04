Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 14:25

Egg-cellent fun at Cork International Hotel

Maisy, Brid, and Stephanie enjoying the Cork International Hotel's special Afternoon Tea menu for children and parents over the Easter holidays. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Rory Noonan

THE Cork International Hotel has launched a special Afternoon Tea menu for children and parents to enjoy over the Easter holidays. Guests will be treated to a feast of sweet and savoury bites from Saturday last to Saturday, April 15.

Easter Afternoon Tea will be served at 3.30pm from Monday to Saturday.

Each child will also receive a storybook and there will be an egg hunt at 4pm daily hosted by the hotel’s resident Easter Bunny who is dedicated to making the occasion a very special one for the hotel’s youngest customers.

General Manager at the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Afternoon Tea is a special occasion and one that the entire family can enjoy together this Easter. We love Easter at the Cork International Hotel and we have prepared a jam-packed schedule of events to keep families entertained over the holidays.

“For Afternoon Tea, our team of chefs have created a range of delicious treats that children will love including chocolate-dipped bunnies, jelly and cream cups, and banana and peanut butter sandwiches.

“We can also tailor the menu to suit coeliacs and vegetarians, just let us know when you are booking.”

Each easter menu has three egg-cellent tiers, starting with the kids:

Treat: Chocolate Dipped Bunny, Victoria Sponge with Strawberries, Warm Scone with Cream, and Sprinkles.

Middle: S’mores Chocolate Tartlet, Blueberry Butterfly Buns, Jelly, and Cream Cup.

Sandwiches: Banana and Peanut Butter, Ham and Local Cheddar, Chicken, and Pesto.

On the adults' menu is:

Treat: Victoria Sponge with Strawberries, Chocolate Macaroon, Lemon Meringue Pie, and Homemade Pistachio Choux.

Middle: Homemade Mini Scones, with Irish Fruit Jam, Whipped Cream, and Irish Salted Butter; Iced Carrot Cake; White and Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries.

Savoury: Chicken, Sun Dried Tomato, Rocket Mayonnaise on Focaccia; Poached Salmon and Crab, Chive Cream Cheese on Homemade Brown Soda Bread; Egg Mayonnaise, Cress, and Pickle Cucumber on Granary Bread.

Easter Afternoon Tea is €27.50 per adult and €15.00 per child. Booking is essential and people can book by calling 021 4549800.

