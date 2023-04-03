ActionZero wins overall award at SEAI Energy Show

A HIGH-temperature heat pump developed and manufactured by Munster climate-technology company ActionZero has been named Product of the Show at the SEAI Energy Show at the RDS in Dublin.

ActionZero won Best Innovative Product and received the Overall Product of the Show award for its patented EscoPod high-temperature and high-efficiency heat pump technology. The system decarbonises heat and provides hot water and chilling without the need for fossil fuels or a deep retrofit, which can be costly and disruptive.

The show is Ireland’s largest free energy event attracting more than 100 exhibitors and 4,000 visitors over two days.

The awards recognise the most innovative products and services presented by exhibitors. They’re judged by a panel of experts from the sector. The event was officially opened by Minister for Environment, Climate, and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD.

It’s the second award win for the Cork-headquartered company in as many months, in February, the EscoPod scooped the Green Technology Award at the 2023 Green Awards.

CEO of ActionZero, Denis Collins said: “We’re delighted to see our EscoPod technology recognised at the SEAI Energy Show. The event is largely acknowledged as the pinnacle location for manufacturers to introduce their latest innovations. It is an honour to have our technology selected by the panel of experts.

“We work with some incredible industrial, commercial, and public sector organisations in both Ireland and the UK who want to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, whilst minimising business disruption. Together we are making a difference and working towards a net-zero emissions world.”

ActionZero was established in 2021 following the merger of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions. It works with a range of companies in healthcare, industry, and enterprise including the Bon Secours Hospital, several agri-food companies, and public sector bodies.

In recent weeks, ActionZero announced a new partnership with Dunbia, a division of Dawn Meats, to help eliminate fossil fuel use at the company’s processing facility in Wales.

The EscoPod is manufactured at ActionZero’s research and development facility in Tralee, Co Kerry.

