Oriel House Hotel named a Great Place to Work

ORIEL House Hotel part of the Talbot Collection are delighted to announce they been awarded the Great Place to Work Certification for 2023.

The Great Place to Work Certification acknowledges businesses that excel in employee well-being and organisational prowess and is granted to businesses that champion positive and aspirational company cultures.

The award is recognised in more than 60 countries, with more than 7,000 organisations surveyed each year.

From their highly diverse and inclusive team at Oriel House Hotel there is a wonderful sense of community within the workplace.

The team’s hard work and dedication in creating this caring environment for each other, along with our six-core values: Excellence, Quality, Trust and Honesty, Respect, Team and Progression that establishes the wonderful company culture at the hotel that they are so often complimented about by their guests.

A spokesperson said: “At Oriel House Hotel and the Talbot Collection, we are committed to delivering excellence and quality in everything we do. We employ exceptional people who collectively make up an exceptional team and this is what enables us to consistently deliver excellence.

“We are dedicated to success. The team are progressive and believe that in order to succeed we must be adaptable, innovative, and future-focused. At Oriel House Hotel we believe that the team is key to our growth and success, and so we are committed to investing in, developing, and retaining our talent for the future.

“This was our first time running for the Great Place to Work Certification which makes it such an honour to have scored such a high score of 77% overall with an industry standard of 60%. This is a direct result of the hard work and commitment from every member of the team at Oriel House Hotel.

“It is a real honour to be recognised and awarded the Great Places to Work Certification and Oriel House Hotel are very proud of their #TeamTalbot.”

To see more opportunities that Oriel House Hotel may have and more information see https://www.orielhousehotel.ie/careers.html