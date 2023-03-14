MII Cork host student led event with MTU – Marketing: The Next Generation

The Marketing Institute Ireland Cork branch hosted Marketing: The Next Generation, a special, student-led event in partnership at the Republic of Work, Cork.

The event was special as the topic and format of the event was one of many submitted by students as part of their Event Management and Promotion module, and it was the “Marketing: The Next Generation”, presented by Chloe Punch, Chloe O’Shea, Emma Coomey, Chloe Quinlan and Temi Olusoji ( on secondment) that was the proposal chosen to be developed into an event, managed, and led by the winning students themselves.

The event gave the winning students the chance to get real-life insight into putting an event together, working with the MII Cork Committee which regularly delivers networking events for the marketing community of Cork.

The evening began with a live cocktail demonstration from networking event partner Kinsale Gin, nibbles, and networking in the Grow Room before the main event in the Media Suite where the panel discussion took place.

Panellists Darina Connolly, Head of Label Partnerships at TikTok, Jen Bryan, Co-founder and CMO at Velocity Growth and Thoughtleadership.ai, and mediator Eoin Kennedy, Update Digital Marketing and Inside Digital Consulting discussed marketers need to know now, current and future trends, how to manage the current landscape, and what they need to prepare for the future of the industry.

Speaking about the event, Chair of MII Cork, Jerry Crowley said:

“It was fantastic to work with MTU’s marketing students to bring, Marketing: The Next Generation to life, and strengthen our partnership with MTU. Marketing is a living, evolving industry and today’s junior marketers are tomorrow’s CMOs and have a lot to offer at all stages of their career.” Anna Horan, Marketing and International Business Lecturer, at Munster Technical University continued:

“We are grateful to be able to give our students the experience of creating, promoting, and managing an MII Cork event. We can teach students about bringing an event to life, but there is nothing like the real thing.

The students have been brilliant – from the amazing concept to helping choose and select the speakers and topics, to always being ready to put their hands up and learn on the job. It has been great to have the MII Cork Committee, who collectively have a wealth of experience, to call on, and mentor the students along the way”