Trigon Hotels appoint French native Alexandre  as group executive chef

Alexandre Petit has been appointed as group executive chef of Trigon Hotels. The position is a new role for the Cork-based group which operates The Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel.

The French man has lived in Ireland for twenty years and has extensive experience running busy kitchens at four and five-star hotels and fine-dining restaurants. Alexandre was born in Paris and spent several years in Brittany before moving to Ireland at the age of 18.

Alexandre took his first steps into a professional kitchen at the age of 15 when he worked as a kitchen porter.

He obtained his Masters Degree in Kitchen Management in Dinard, Brittany. He has worked as a chef for the last 22 years, with senior roles in the Carrigaline Court Hotel, Kingsley Hotel, Hayfield Manor, Oysters Restaurant, Liss Ard Estate, and the Celtic Ross Hotel.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth said: “I am delighted to welcome Alexandre Petit to the Trigon team. Food is something we take very seriously at Trigon Hotels and we already have an incredible team of chefs in both The Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel.

“Alexandre will be collaborating with both teams to elevate our food offering even further.”

Alexandre lives in West Cork with his wife and their three children.

He said: “Food and cooking are my passions, I love everything about food whether it’s sourcing new ingredients or trying new trends. For me, it’s really important to use the very best locally sourced ingredients.

“It’s all about consistency, supporting small producers, and respecting the product. The possibilities are endless when you have the best, freshest, and seasonal ingredients. It’s fantastic to work with such a strong team at Trigon Hotels and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Alexandre is passionate about sustainability and has recently joined Chefs’ Manifesto, a global network of chefs exploring how they can help deliver a sustainable food system.

He added: “Trigon Hotels is committed to minimising the impact its hotels have on the environment and it has a strong track record in this area.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part and getting involved with Chefs’ Manifesto and learning from others about how to make a bigger positive impact. We all want a food system that is less wasteful, more nutritious, and driven around sustainability.”