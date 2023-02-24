Viatel Technology Group publishes Ireland’s first SD-WAN report

ON the back of its recent jobs announcement for the tech sector in Ireland, Viatel Technology Group has published Ireland’s first SD-WAN report.

The report looks at the maturation of SD-WAN technology, its successful application across a variety of sectors, and its future development.

SD-WAN, or software-defined wide area network, is a type of virtual network architecture that employs software to manage network communication.

The market for SD-WAN has matured considerably and the technology is now the mainstream choice. The global market for SD-WAN was estimated at €1.6 billion in the year 2020, and this is projected to reach a revised size of €25.5 billion by 2027.

Its popularity derives, in part, from the fact that its design is far better suited to how people now use the internet. Eilish O’Connor, Chief Technical Officer of Viatel Technology Group, explains: “With companies running their workloads to the cloud, traditional network configuration causes performance issues and terrible user experience. SD-WAN is a cost-effective way to transform traffic capacity among many other advantages.”

SD-WAN technology can benefit any organisation, particularly any enterprise with a branch network. The new report notes particular customer success in the fields of healthcare; credit unions; recruitment; retail; and pharmacy and wellbeing.

New technologies are always accompanied by a flurry of bold claims, ranging from reduced costs to enhanced security. But as SD-WAN matures, the new report examines how much of the initial hype has distilled into meaningful benefits to a business. There are a number of often echoed advantages, namely, traffic visibility, bandwidth management, quality of service, and traffic shaping, that, more and more, are expected as standard with any network upgrade.

These are valuable, but no longer act as true differentiators for the technology. In Viatel’s years of experience, the meaningful advantages that drive decision-makers to select SD-WAN are Cloud Adoption, Network Visibility, smooth and fast deployment, and enhanced security.

Being first to the Irish market with a fully managed service means Viatel now has a well-established SD-WAN estate, having first deployed the service in 2017.

Damien McCann, Director of Sales and Marketing with Viatel, said: “Persuading the early adopters to come on board means we now have well over 300 networks delivered, approaching 1,000 devices configured, with an incredible 50,000 hours of support provided around the clock by fully certified technical staff, to customers across 15 countries.

“The time felt right for us to publish Ireland’s first SD-WAN Report. The pandemic moved the needle on technology and business comms. Business leaders now rightfully recognise technology as a linchpin of their organisation. Enterprises are building for resilience and want infrastructure that is protected and reinforced but is also agile and responsive.

“Businesses are committed to investing in their IT infrastructure in 2023 and beyond. It is crucial that they identify the technology that gives them the kind of robust flexibility they are looking for.”

The 2023 Secure Connectivity and SD-WAN Report’ is available to download now from www.viatel.com.