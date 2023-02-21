MABS South Munster encourages people to consider 2023 budgeting in February

Think about your goals - short-term and long-term. Short-term might look like covering your bills, paying off your credit card or reducing your overall spending. Long-term goals might look like taking control of your debts and planning for the future.
Look at where your money is going. Opening your bank account and getting a pen and paper and looking at exactly what you are spending your money on, and what is necessary and what is not.
Think about needs, versus wants. Needs include essential items you need to live, such as rent or mortgage payments, and bills such as electricity, and loan payments. Wants are everything else you might be able to cut down on or live without.