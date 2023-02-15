Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 13:30

Jameson Distillery Midleton joins Tourism Ireland’s sales blitz to American

Helen Murphy, Jameson Distillery Midleton, centre, and Barbara Wood, Tourism Ireland, with a Dallas Travel Agent as the distillery takes part in a trade mission to America. Picture: Can Turkyilmaz

Rory Noonan

TOURISM Ireland is undertaking a sales blitz to the United States this week, with a delegation of 15 tourism companies from Ireland – including the Jameson Distillery Midleton – and four American tour operators.

The ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission will see the companies from Ireland visit key cities in the United States, including Dallas, Houston, Denver and Los Angeles.

The busy schedule includes a B2B event in each city, as well as interactive presentations showcasing Ireland – with the participating companies from Ireland promoting and selling their products and services to the American travel agents in attendance.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “This week’s ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission to Dallas, Houston, Denver, and Los Angeles provides an excellent platform to highlight the many things to see and do, and all that is new and exciting, on a vacation in Ireland in 2023.

“It’s a really good opportunity for our tourism partners from Ireland to inform and influence the travel professionals they meet about what Ireland has to offer and, importantly, to encourage them to include the destination in their future programmes and recommend it to their clients.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.”

A similar ‘Best of Ireland’ sales mission will take place on the east coast of the United States in April.

