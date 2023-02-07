Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 15:36

Cork’s Imperial Hotel reigns supreme at Irish Hospitality ‘Oscars’

Cork’s Imperial Hotel reigns supreme at Irish Hospitality ‘Oscars’

Staff of the Imperial Hotel celebrate after they were announced as the Supreme Winner at the 33rd annual Hotel and Catering Gold Medal Awards held in Galway.

Rory Noonan

CORK’S Imperial Hotel has been honoured with the Irish hospitality industry’s highest accolade at the 33rd annual Hotel and Catering Gold Medal Awards.

The historic hotel located on Cork’s South Mall was announced as the overall ‘Supreme Winner’ at a gala event which is considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the is the Irish hospitality world.

The awards, sponsored by Virgin Media Business, is the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry and was held in Galway this year.

This year’s Gold Medal Awards was hotly contested with judges receiving more than 460 entries from across the country.

The judging process involves benchmarking against a strict set of criteria and a mystery guest visit to each property to determine the shortlisted finalists in a variety of categories. The ‘Supreme’ award is then chosen following a review of all the winning entries, crowning one hotel as the best of the best.

Accepting the award along with his colleagues General Manager at the Imperial Hotel Bastien Peyraud said: “It is a great feeling to be recognised by industry experts and to be given a chance to showcase what makes Cork so great! We were honoured to be in such esteemed company with so many impressive winning industry peers from around the country.

“I want to give thanks and credit to our Imperial family, all the people we work with, our local suppliers, and the Flynn Hotel Collection without whom our success would not be possible.”

It was a truly rewarding night all round as The Imperial also won a silver medal for ‘Ireland’s Guest Experience’, for innovation including the development of guest experience managers, a Director of Welcomes and extra special touches and surprises during the guests stay; a silver award for ‘Ireland’s Hotel Breakfast’ for their gorgeous birdcage breakfasts which are created around ‘waste not want not’; and the Flynn Hotel Collection scooped the gold medal award for ‘Ireland’s Hotel Group’.

The Flynn Hotel Collection is made up of 4 unique family heritage properties including the Imperial Hotel Cork, Old Ground Hotel Ennis, Newpark Hotel Kilkenny and Park Hotel Dungarvan, which offers something suitable for every guest.

For more see www.goldmedal.ie/2022-winners/ and www.imperialhotelcork.com

More in this section

Amy Jane speaks to inspirational leaders in ‘Go Do You’ podcast Amy Jane speaks to inspirational leaders in ‘Go Do You’ podcast
CBA Cork Business of the Year award finalists announced CBA Cork Business of the Year award finalists announced
LIA and Sport Ireland Institute Announce "Smart Money Habits" Partnership 17/1/2023 LIA and Sport Ireland Institute partner to deliver Smart Money Habits
<p>Dr Ciara Fitzgerald, co-director of the BIS degree programme at UCC. Picture: Tomas Tyner</p>

UCC BIS students sought by employers from second year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more