Amy Jane speaks to inspirational leaders in ‘Go Do You’ podcast

AMY JANE Keating is continuing to chase her dreams of presenting, following a career hiatus to raise her young family.

The Cork native has some heavy hitters lined up for her podcast series “Go Do You” including Ernest Cantillon, Peigin Crowley, Gillian Keating, and Lesley Giltinan amongst others.

The central tenet of the podcast is to hear from inspirational leaders in their field, about their journey to success. Each episode interviews a leader, who has earned their stripes, and have fascinating stories to tell. During the first series, there is laughter, tears, and mic-drop moments, that are sure to have you addicted!

Amy Jane’s introduction episode launched this week. Next Monday, February 6, sees local businessman Ernest Cantillon as her guest and that will be followed by a new guest released every Monday morning.

Ernest, one of Cork's most innovative entrepreneurs has a few stories to share with Amy Jane. One of which includes the time he borrowed €1.5 million from the bank, at the very young age of 22 to follow his dreams of owning his own bar.

Next in the hot seat, will be Peigin Crowley of Ground Wellbeing. In an emotionally charged interview, which had both interviewer and interviewee close to tears.

Gillian Keating, of Ronan Daly Jermyn law firm, makes a fascinating interviewee in episode three. Gillian and Amy Jane are sisters, and the chemistry is palpable. When Gillian speaks, you listen. Gillian is a trailblazer and a role model to many. Gillian has achieved so much in her career to date, including co-founding I Wish, and as you listen, you’re left with no doubt she will continue to break boundaries and keep making a difference. Gillian is getting ready for IWish 2023 which kicks off February 28 in the RDS, Dublin.

Lesley Giltinan aka “Lean with Lesley” is a force to be reckoned with. She has built an incredible community of women who share her passion for strength and fitness. This episode is a truly motivational listen as Lesley’s humour keeps you coming back for more.

Stay tuned over the weeks ahead, as more guests are revealed...

Amy Jane Keating has worked in international presenter roles across TV, events, and digital. The first episode of “Go Do You” is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Sound Cloud and any other major podcast providers.

See @amyjanesdomain on Instagram.