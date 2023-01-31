CBA Cork Business of the Year award finalists announced

Best in Sustainable Business Innovation: Ballymaloe House, Salvagem, The Imperial Hotel.
Best Café: Soma Coffee Co., The Bookshelf, Yumm Yumm Cafe, Kanturk.
Best New Business: Cork Harbour Cruises, Golden Bites Food Ltd, Greenwich Cafe.
Best Family Business: Mahers Pure Coffee, T&A Civil Engineering Ltd., The Chicken Inn.
Cork’s Best Hotel: The Kingsley, The Metropole Hotel, Vienna Woods Hotel.
Best Restaurant: Nell’s Wine Bar, Rare @ The Blue Haven, Terre @ Castlemartyr Resort.
Best VFI Pub: Barry’s of Douglas, JJ Walsh’s, The Castle Inn.
Best Retail Business: Interiosity, Leaders Menswear, The Roughty Foodie.
Best in Tourism, Arts & Events: Cork on a Fork Festival, IMART, The Everyman.
Best Professional Services Business: 3B1, ERA Downey McCarthy, MC2 Accountants.
Best in Digital Business: Babelfis, Dyjaho, HomeHak.com.