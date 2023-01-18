Local Enterprise Office clients created 7,800 jobs in 2022

MINISTER for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Simon Coveney, T.D., announced the annual results for the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) for 2022, which showed that LEO-supported companies created 7,870 new jobs in 2022.

This was the third highest year of job creation by the LEOs since their inception in 2014 and meant a net employment gain of 3,447 for the year in spite of difficult economic conditions related to the cost of living and energy crises.

The new figures show that the Local Enterprise Offices, located in the local authorities and funded by Enterprise Ireland, now financially support 7,221 client companies in their portfolio and a total of 37,863 jobs. The LEOs also support thousands of additional companies through a range of programmes and initiatives such as Digital Start, Green for Micro, the Trading Online Voucher, and Lean for Micro.

The results showed a 10% increase in employment in Local Enterprise Office supported companies compared to 2021 which is the 9th consecutive year of job growth by the LEOs. The figures also revealed that 84% of the new jobs created were outside of the Dublin region and there was employment growth in each of the 31 Local Enterprise Offices.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, said: “These results show the significant role the Local Enterprise Offices are playing in not only creating new businesses and jobs but also in sustaining them. With 84% of new jobs being created outside of Dublin it reinforces the Government’s strategy to strengthen employment throughout Ireland. As the remit of the Local Enterprise Offices have now broadened to companies up to 50 employees, even more SMEs will be able to avail of their supports, but also their expertise in growing enterprise in towns and villages across the country.”

Padraic McElwee, chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices, said; “The Local Enterprise Offices continue to deliver outstanding results across the country. Working within the Local Authorities and closely with Enterprise Ireland we are helping businesses to not just sustain, but to grow.”

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014, they have been the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training, and sector-specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie