Cork-based EDC expand with new Galway office

CORK-based Engineering consultancy EDC, which celebrates 20 years in business this year, has announced the opening of a new Galway office.

Gerard Kirwan, Associate Director at EDC, heads up this new office, which is located at Ballybrit, adjacent to the city centre; and the addition of this office will bring EDC’s Irish presence to four Irish offices for the company, complementing their international offices in London and Istanbul.

Over the past two years, EDC has experienced impressive growth, expanding its team to one hundred people across six offices in Cork, Dublin, Limerick, London, Istanbul, and most recently, Galway.

This growth is reflected in EDC’s increased market share in the UK and Ireland, with staff numbers doubling from the start of 2021 to the end of 2022. EDC estimates that this trend will continue, with an additional 25% increase in staff numbers by the end of 2023 to support the investment and growth in market share.

In August 2022, the firm announced the opening of a new office in Istanbul, Turkey, expanding the company’s presence in the MENAT region to accommodate client demand and leverage opportunities within these regions. The Istanbul team continues to grow, allowing them to provide best-in-class MEP Design and BIM services in the region; to facilitate growth, they have moved to larger premises to facilitate doubling the size of the Istanbul team over the coming 12-18 months.

Commenting on the opening of the Galway office and the company’s continued growth, Richard O’Farrell, Managing Director of EDC, said: “As EDC celebrates 20 years in business in 2023, this expansion into Galway is another exciting step forward for the company, and sets the foundation for future growth across Ireland and beyond. The expansion is testament to the incredible work our whole team delivers, and this is driving us forward to realise new opportunities.

“The move into Galway aligns with the EDC’s growth strategy, which in recent years has also included the opening of a Limerick office to service the Mid-West of Ireland, the expansion of the leadership team with the appointment of Associate Directors across all offices; the opening and expansion of our Istanbul office; and significant growth in staffing.”

Commenting on the Galway office opening, Mr Kirwan said: “I am proud to head up EDC’s fourth Irish office, which marks an exciting chapter in the story of EDC and demonstrates the extent of the company’s growth in recent times. The decision to open an office in Galway strengthens our delivery capabilities and increases our ability to service our current and future clients and sectors.”

As a proudly forward-thinking engineering firm, EDC offers services within a range of construction sectors from residential, commercial, industrial, and pharmaceutical, to retail, hospitality, and leisure; with a focus on delivering the most innovative and sustainable designs to ensure all projects achieve their net zero carbon and ESG objectives.

For more information see www.edcengineers.com.