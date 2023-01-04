Teamwork donates €100k to help Ukrainian refugees

TEAMWORK, a Cork-based B2B SaaS company, has secured €100,000 from growth capital firm Bregal Milestone’s Bregal Helps Initiative for the charity Depaul Ireland.

The donation will support Depaul’s work with Ukrainian refugees.

“At Teamwork, we’ve always believed in doing our part to make the world — and our community — a better place. Our Teamwork Gives Back programme has aimed to do just that over the years, and this incredibly important cause is no different.

“That’s why we’re so grateful that we were able to team up with our partners at Bregal Milestone to help support Depaul Ireland’s work with Ukrainian refugees in Ireland,” says Daniel Mackey, co-founder, and CTO, Teamwork.

“Depaul’s efforts align beautifully with the Bregal Helps Initiative’s mission to ‘support the most vulnerable communities and to provide equal opportunities for all.’ We couldn’t be more thrilled to help this cause so close to home, and have the Bregal Helps Initiative’s support in doing so, too,” continued Peter Coppinger, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork.

The €100,000 donation will help with the transfer of Ukrainian families from temporary hotels into long-term furnished accommodation. It will also cover the salary of a support worker who will work directly with Ukrainian families to settle them into the community and help them access local services.

Teamwork’s recent donation towards Ukrainian refugee efforts in Ireland isn’t its first for the cause.

Earlier this year, Teamwork donated €10,000 to the Irish Red Cross for their Ukraine Appeal and matched all donations made by its staff, resulting in a further donation of more than €5,000.

With Teamwork Gives Back, Teamwork regularly contributes part of its revenue to charities in an effort to make the world a better place. Past charitable recipients include Women’s Aid and Cork Pride.

Teamwork is a scalable project management platform built specifically for client work. Headquartered in Cork, Ireland with additional hubs in Belfast, Toronto, New York, Amsterdam, and Barcelona, Teamwork has a global workforce of more than 350 employees and services more than 20,000 customers. Learn more at www.teamwork.com.