Research shows many people are struggling to understand and access financial services

Implement measures that support customers as they transition from offline to online financial services. For example, provide better phone support, including reducing branching menus or options, avoiding long number sequences and quicker access to a customer service representative.
Provide training for staff on how to respond appropriately to individuals with unmet literacy, numeracy and digital literacy needs.
Take a ‘point of time’ approach to providing information to customers. Give them the information they need to know at the time they need to know it. Do not overload them with unnecessary information.
Design services based on customer needs, using universal design principles to improve accessibility and build trust and confidence in customers.
Provide more education and training on financial literacy. This involves the development of literacy, numeracy and basic computer skills, which underpin everyday financial activities.
In accordance with the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code, make current training and instruction materials for using online banking services available in plain language, through literacy-friendly guides, for the identified vulnerable groups.
Implement a cross-sectoral and departmental financial literacy strategy led by the Department of Finance, with stakeholder engagement, that adopts or adapts the EU / OECD Financial Competency Framework to the Irish context and consolidates the current financial inclusion and regulatory activity.
Lead a coordinated state led anti-fraud campaign.