Ballymaloe House joins 'Small Luxury Hotels of the World'

General Manager Laura Behan and Fern Allen celebrating the announcement that Ballymaloe House has been added to the list of “Small Luxury Hotels of the World.” Picture: Joleen Cronin

BALLYMALOE House has become one of a select number of hotels in Ireland to be recognised among the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, and the only establishment in the country to be listed in the Considerate Collection.

The list of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), is curated by a community of independently minded travellers who have personally visited, verified, and vetted all of the hotels in more than 90 countries, all of which are listed on the website www.slh.com.

Ballymaloe House Hotel was approached and invited to consider joining the SLH elite family of more than 500 independent luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. The team at Ballymaloe received the news of its inclusion at a prestigious event in Cannes earlier this month.

General Manager Laura Behan said: “I am delighted to become part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World family and excited that Ballymaloe House has been chosen to represent Ireland on this luxurious international stage.”

Marketing Manager, Helen Cuddigan added, “This is a fabulous Christmas bonus for everyone who works so hard here, we look forward to working with Small Luxury Hotels, welcoming its international community, and maximising this opportunity to promote Cork to the world.”

Ballymaloe House Hotel has been recognised as the first Irish listing in the SLH Considerate Collection. This collection comprises outstanding, actively sustainable hotels, each displaying strong alignment with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s (GSTC) framework.

Ms Behan added: “Ballymaloe House Hotel boasts an impressive sustainable tourism footprint, proving that luxury can be compatible with longevity.”

Dan Luddington, VP of Development for SLH, said: “Ballymaloe House is a very special, one-of-a-kind place. It is a perfect fit for Small Luxury Hotels of the World, but beyond this, we are also thrilled to see it qualify for our Considerate Collection of actively sustainable luxury hotels. Environmentally, they care deeply for wildlife conservation, for rewilding and regenerative farming, and they’ve always placed a huge emphasis on sourcing local food.”

To find out more about what’s available at Ballymaloe House visit www.ballymaloe.ie

