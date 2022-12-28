CBA invites businesses to enter the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2023

AT the launch of the 66th Cork Business of the Year Awards, Cork Business Association President Kevin Herlihy praised all businesses in the city for their innovation and the continued resilience they have shown this year in the face of ongoing business challenges.

The awards, which are now open for entry, are run in partnership with sponsors JCD, Centra, and Peninsula, and media partner the Irish Examiner to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across all sectors in Cork city who are driving the future direction of the city.

There are 12 different categories of awards that businesses can enter. Three businesses will be shortlisted in each category and the public will have the opportunity to vote for the winners.

The Cork Business of the Year Awards are free to enter and nominations are now open online at CBAAwards.ie. The deadline for submission is 11am on January 23.

Kevin Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association and a Director of The Herlihy Centra Group said “2022 has been a mixed year for many businesses – everyone is delighted to reopen our doors, but we continue to face intense challenges from recruitment issues to the War on Ukraine, the energy crisis, and shortly, the increase in VAT. I am delighted to launch the 2023 Cork Business of the Year Awards.”

The 12 individual award categories for 2022 include:

Sustainable Business Innovation: Open to all businesses in Cork City that have prioritised and embraced sustainable business innovation practices.

Best New Business in Cork, sponsored by LEO Cork City: Open to all businesses that have been founded or are new to Cork since January 1, 2016.

Best Cork Family Business, sponsored by AIB: Open to all family owned and run businesses in the greater Cork city area.

Best Cork Hotel, sponsored by Irish Hotels Federation, Cork Branch: The Best Hotel award acknowledges excellence in service and accommodation.

Best Cork Restaurant, sponsored by The English Market: The best Restaurant award acknowledges excellence in quality, service, price, and ambiance.

Best Cork Café, sponsored by The English Market: The best Café award will recognise excellence in customer service, business innovation, premises ambiance, and atmosphere.

Best Cork VFI Pub, sponsored by Vintners Federation Cork: The award for Best Cork Pub will be awarded to the pub that, in the opinion of the judges, demonstrates ‘best in class’ in the areas of innovation, creativity, ambiance, operational excellence and customer service.

Best Cork Retail Business, sponsored by Cork City Council: The best Cork Retail Business will be awarded to the business that routinely strives for the highest standards across a number of key metrics.

Best Tourism Art Event, sponsored by Failte Ireland: This award is designed to recognise and reward an organisation, attraction, business, or event that has excelled in tourism.

Best Professional Services Business, sponsored by B2B Signs: This category is open to all businesses that provide a professional business service in the greater Cork city area.

Best Cork Digital Business, sponsored by Cork Airport: This award will be presented to a company or organisation that can practically demonstrate how they have embraced the digital age.

Champion of Cork Award, sponsored by MTU: This award recognises a Corkonian whom the judges believe has made a real difference to Cork and its people.

The CBA President’s Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards is always a highlight for local businesses and will take place in The Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa, Little Island, on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale on January 3. Further details on the event will be updated on the dedicated CBA Awards website www.cbaawards.ie.