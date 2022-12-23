Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 13:32

Lemon Pepper Café opens at Cork Airport

Lemon Pepper Café opens at Cork Airport

The Lemon Pepper café and bar has opened for service in the arrivals area of Cork Airport.

Rory Noonan

LEMON Pepper, an exciting new café and bar has opened for service at Cork Airport.

The outlet, which is managed and operated by BaxterStorey, an independent food service provider operating in Ireland and the UK, is located in the arrivals area at Cork Airport. Lemon Pepper is a welcome addition to the food and beverage offering at Munster’s busiest airport, opening just in time for the busy Christmas travel period.

The new café/bar will serve the best of local produce and will provide even more choice for departing and arriving passengers at Cork Airport.

Lemon Pepper will bring a touch of innovation and creativity to the food scene at Cork Airport, with a strong focus on local producers – including Maher’s Coffee, O’Flynn’s Sausages, Ó’Conaill Chocolate and Ballymaloe Foods. In supporting those local producers, the café/bar will focus on serving great tasting coffee, nutritious breakfasts, and tantalising lunch options to passengers and those meeting/greeting.

Head of Retail and Commercial at BaxterStorey, Darren Smyth said: “We are very proud to partner with Cork Airport. Aviation plays a pivotal role in showcasing the best of our region and we are delighted to launch our first Lemon Pepper café brand this week. We look forward to developing an exciting hospitality offering, focusing on local ingredients, and supporting local suppliers, all delivered through our Cork-based sister company, Brook Foods.”

In congratulating BaxterStorey on the opening of the new Lemon Pepper café, Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said: “I am thrilled to welcome the Lemon Pepper café food brand to Cork Airport, situated in a nice, compact unit in our landside arrivals area.

“BaxterStorey, the new operator is committed to serving fresh, tasty food with a real emphasis on local Irish ingredients. Their product impressed us and made our selection decision easy.

“Cork Airport is renowned for easy, friendly travel and because of that, more and more travellers are choosing to fly from our airport each week. An exciting, new and fresh food offering will improve the service offering at Cork Airport further.”

