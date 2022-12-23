Trigon Hotels to continue partnership with the Cope Foundation

COPE Foundation and Trigon Hotels have confirmed that they will continue their partnership in 2023. The hotel group has been supporting the Cork-based organisation for the last two years.

Cope Foundation, which supports 2,800 people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to live a life of their choosing, made the announcement in a video that they have shared online and on social media. The organisation has been highlighting the importance of inclusivity through various events and have credited the support from Trigon Hotels with the success of some of these campaigns.

Earlier this year, then Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened a sensory garden at the Beech Hill Garden Centre which was the result of a collaboration between the Cope Foundation and Trigon Hotels.

Most recently, team members from the Metropole Hotel joined staff and volunteers from Cope Foundation at an event on Harley St to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities. They were available to talk to the public about how inclusion and equality can change the lives of everyone in the workplace.

To date, Trigon Hotels have created six paid employment opportunities and five work experience placements for participants on Cope Foundations’ Ability@Work Programme.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels, said: “We are delighted to continue working with Cope Foundation in 2023. We wholeheartedly support and share their message of inclusion and we have seen the benefits of this by welcoming participants of the Ability@Work programme into our two hotels, The Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel. Our own team members have learned a lot from the different campaigns we have been involved in and we have made great friends over the last two years.” Cope Foundation have also thanked Trigon Hotels for going the extra mile during the pandemic to ensure Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work Programme could still operate effectively.

Seán Abbott, Cope Foundation CEO said: “Our partnership works because we share a vision for a more inclusive and kinder Cork and Trigon Hotel have been great in their support of our efforts over the last two years, especially during the difficult times of the pandemic. We are delighted to confirm that the partnership will continue in 2023 and we have a lot more exciting campaigns to announce for the year ahead. We appreciate the time taken by team members at Trigon Hotels to create inclusive workplaces and to raise much-needed funds for Cope Foundation.”

Cope Foundation thank you video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XzEJnW5mlw&t=1s