Cork Home Care Provider honoured with All-Ireland SuperTeam status

LEADING Irish care provider Comfort Keepers with a branch in Cork has been accredited as AIBF SuperTeam 2023 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) in honour of their shared commitment to commercial excellence.

The company, established in 2005, has been praised by the autonomous accreditation body’s adjudication panel for meeting standards of excellence in the areas of trust, commitment, performance, and customer-centricity.

The All-Star accreditation also ensures the company’s continued inclusion in The AIBF Register of Irish Business Excellence (TRIBE).

Comfort Keepers delivers care services for thousands of clients in need across the country, with their services organised from nine regional branches including Cork.

Its mission is to provide people with the highest quality of life that is achievable, treating each client with the respect and dignity they deserve.

The Comfort Keepers management team collectively has more than 100 years’ experience working in the healthcare industry.

The AIBF SuperTeam accreditation is a prestigious recognition of their vast workforce of dedicated Client Service Managers, Care Co-Ordinators and Carers, who are all focused on providing top quality homecare.

Connie Nolan, Area Manager at Comfort Keepers Cork said: “We are delighted to achieve All Ireland Business Foundation SuperTeam 2023 accreditation for demonstrating exceptional teamwork.

“This is an outstanding achievement for our team; it recognises their unwavering hard work and dedication in providing quality home care services to all our Cork clients, as well as our ongoing commitment to supporting our team in every way we can so they can provide the best care possible.”

Collette Gleeson, Managing Director at Comfort Keepers Ireland said: “Our teams all across Cork are made up of amazing individuals providing outstanding care and support to the most vulnerable in our local communities and their families.

“Every day they help people to stay safe and happy at home for as long as possible.”

Speaking at the announcement, Deputy Chair of the Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, said: “This certificate verifies that Comfort Keepers has been named AIBF SuperTeam 2023. When it comes to business, teamwork is the cornerstone on which a business is built, and this accreditation recognises and champions that.

“The SuperTeam accreditation recognises the Comfort Keepers team, in which every member plays a fundamental role in delivering success.

“The Comfort Keepers team is a diverse and supportive group of people working together with a shared belief and value system that delivers business objectives.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation, Kapil Khanna, said the accreditation, which is now held by more than 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness, and performance, and we speak to customers, employees, and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. “

Comfort Keepers works closely with the HSE, their clients, and their families to deliver quality, person-centered home care services that are designed to keep people happy at home for as long as possible.

Comfort Keepers Cork is currently recruiting roles including home support worker, office administration, clinical management, and supervisory roles.

Visit www.ckjobs.ie for more information.