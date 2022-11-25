Women want a policy in place to allow for time off due to period symptoms

A NEW study by iron supplement company Active Iron has revealed that 75% of women have struggled to complete work due to period symptoms and 83% of women would like to see a policy put in place to allow for time off due to period symptoms.

The survey of 1,000 women aged between 25-45 across both Ireland and the UK revealed that 64% of women felt like their symptoms had been disregarded.

The survey revealed that 21% of women struggle to concentrate while on their period, 41% feel like they can’t give their all at work and 20% need to take more regular breaks, while 61% feel more fatigued and tired than usual.

According to Active Iron’s research, 52% had taken at least one to three days off work due to period symptoms over the past year, with a further 17% taking five to seven and 5% taking between 8 to 14 days off.

87% of participants revealed that their workplace had no policy to allow for time off related to period fatigue and pain, 10% were unsure and only 2% said yes. Meanwhile, 83% of women would like to see such a policy put in place, with only 17% saying no.

Of the women who said yes, 68% think it would help break down the stigma related to periods, 61% believe such a policy would encourage more open dialogue about these issues in the workplace, 43% agree it would create a happier workplace environment, 39% believe it would improve relations, and 37% think it would improve productivity.

53% said that the policy would make them feel less embarrassed about menstruating, while only 10% think it would make no difference at all.

The survey findings raise two issues, Claire Lynch, brand and communications lead for Active Iron, said: “Firstly, society, including women, has normalised the idea that women should expect to suffer with their period.

“And, secondly, the lack of discussion and awareness means simple solutions for managing periods are not widely known.”