Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 09:32

Shoppers plan to make an extra effort to support local businesses this Christmas

Shoppers plan to make an extra effort to support local businesses this Christmas

Julie and Owen McLoughlin of JANDO, one of the small businesses being featured in the Good Ideas Deserve to be Found campaign.

Rory Noonan

ALMOST seven out of 10 Irish consumers intend to support local retailers this Christmas, according to new research published by Meta.

The YouGov research, commissioned by Meta to mark the launch of its Good Ideas Deserve to be Found campaign, finds that 69% of holiday shoppers plan to make a special effort to purchase from local businesses, while 54% say they will consider the environmental impact of the gifts that they buy.

Almost one third (31%) of Irish shoppers plan to spend less this Christmas, a sign that the cost of living is impacting shopping behaviour.

To overcome financial pressures 82% of holiday shoppers agree that planning ahead financially is more important than ever. Women appear to be more cautious financially, with 36% planning to spend less, compared to 26% for men.

Many holiday shoppers consider the values of a business: 33% said that sustainability is a brand value they look for and 37% look for businesses that operate fair trade practices. Having strong diversity and inclusion practices, and demonstrating proactive measures to support local communities were also positive attributes shoppers looked for.

Now in its second year, Good Ideas Deserve to be Found showcases Irish businesses that use social media to connect with consumers as they gear up for the Christmas shopping season.

Speaking about the campaign, Anne O’Leary, VP of Sales for EMEA at Meta said: “The vibrancy of Ireland’s SMEs is key to the wider performance of the economy. At Meta, we want to celebrate and support all that local Irish businesses and retailers have to offer. Despite the challenges of cost-of-living pressures, it’s clear that consumers plan to support local, small businesses this year.

“It’s interesting but not surprising that shoppers are increasingly considering businesses with strong brand values and a sense of social purpose. We know that finding more customers online remains a number one priority for small businesses. Through this campaign, we hope to help people discover one-of-a-kind businesses across the country.”

The research also looked at Irish people’s gift buying habits and found that Meta apps continue to rank highest among social media sites for shoppers connecting with SMEs. The data shows that 28% of respondents use Instagram to engage with their favourite brands and shops, while 25% use Facebook.

Among the small businesses being featured in the campaign is JANDO, award-winning printmakers, owned and run by husband and wife team, Julie and Owen McLoughlin.

Speaking about the campaign Julie McLoughlin said:

“We are delighted to be featured as part of Meta’s Deserve To Be Found campaign. As a small business, it means so much to be given a platform to connect and engage with a wider audience, especially in the build-up to Christmas which has always been our busiest season.”

This year, Meta is collaborating with some of Ireland’s leading content creators, including Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba and Fashion Designer Of The Year 2022 Aisling Kavanagh, to showcase hand-picked Irish gifts to their social media audiences. Irish shoppers looking for gift ideas can follow these creators and the hashtag #DeserveToBeFound for inspiration.

More in this section

Irish Times Group records €2.9m profit as revenues and costs increase Irish Times Group records €2.9m profit as revenues and costs increase
Black Friday Discount. Shoppers to spend €26 million, and more than  €18,000 per minute, online on Black Friday
Bord Bia launches resource efficiency webinar series to help combat inflationary cost pressures for Origin Green members Bord Bia launches resource efficiency webinar series to help combat inflationary cost pressures for Origin Green members
<p>Deirdre Veldon has been appointed as Group Managing Director of The Irish Times Group.</p>

Deirdre Veldon appointed new Group Managing Director of The Irish Times Group

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach
Christmas in the vines Christmas in the vines
Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day Feel good fashion: Get involved with Cork Simon’s Jumper Day

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more