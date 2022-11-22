Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 13:45

Deirdre Veldon appointed new Group Managing Director of The Irish Times Group

Deirdre Veldon has been appointed as Group Managing Director of The Irish Times Group.

The Irish Times Group, of which The Echo is a part, has announced the appointment of Deirdre Veldon as Group Managing Director.

The Irish Times Board announced yesterday that Paul Mulvaney had decided to step down from the position of Group Managing Director.

The board acknowledged his contribution to the company and wished him well in the future.

Ms Veldon has held a number of senior editorial roles at The Irish Times, including most recently as Deputy Editor of The Irish Times.

She has also been a member of the Irish Times DAC Board since April 2017.

On behalf of the board, the Chairman, Dan Flinter extended the warmest congratulations to Deirdre on her appointment, wished her every success, and added that the board looked forward to working with Deirdre in her new role.

“With Deirdre as Managing Director, the Irish Times Group will continue to deliver challenging and engaging content which will further increase opportunities for our commercial partners to be a central part of the lives of our readers.

“Our creative and commercial teams look forward to a continuation of the highest quality partnerships we enjoy with our commercial clients.”

In a statement, Ms Veldon said: “The Irish Times takes its mission as a quality, independent news publisher very seriously.

“I am confident we will continue to build on the success of recent years for The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner, The Echo, and our regional titles to bring our journalism to a wider audience in Ireland and overseas.

“I believe my background in journalism and on digital media platforms will be an advantage to the group in helping us deliver our authoritative and engaging news service to our readers in print and online.

“Once again the media industry faces challenging times but I remain confident that our market position, our talented team, and our quality journalism leave us well-positioned to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

