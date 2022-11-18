Bord Bia launches resource efficiency webinar series to help combat inflationary cost pressures for Origin Green members

BORD Bia has announced a Resource Efficiency webinar series for Origin Green members, aimed at supporting companies to manage natural resources more sustainably and reduce inflationary cost pressures.

Origin Green is Ireland’s national food and drink sustainability programme that requires members to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities more effectively.

The Resource Efficiency series will take place in November and December, commencing with a session on Thursday, November 24, on Resource Use and Waste in partnership with Circuleire; the first cross-sectoral industry-led innovation network dedicated to accelerating the net-zero carbon circular economy in Ireland.

Origin Green will partner with Irish Water to present a webinar on Water and Wastewater on Thursday, December 1, and with Enterprise Ireland for a session on Energy and Emissions on Thursday, December 15.

To register visit: www.Bordbia/events.ie

Each session will provide companies with detailed guidance on how to improve their resource efficiency, which in addition to contributing to sustainability performance will support Origin Green members to tackle inflationary cost pressures.

Rob Duncan, Manager of Energy and Environment Services at Mabbett, the programme’s third-party verification partner, will provide guidance on potential improvements, and detail some of the “quick-wins” companies can implement to manage resources more effectively and sustainably.

The sessions will also include guest speakers from partner organisations including Enterprise Ireland, Irish Water, and Circuleire on their funding supports and training resources.

Speaking about the announcement, Martin Hofler, Sustainability Development Manager at Bord Bia, said: “The aim of the Origin Green programme is to enable the Irish food and drink industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities more effectively.

“At a time when inflationary pressures and increased input costs are significantly impacting businesses, Origin Green can also return positive results for members in the areas of revenue generation and cost savings as well as achieving meaningful sustainability goals.

“A previous report[1] found that almost half (48%) of respondents reported cost savings as a result of Origin Green membership, while 22% noted revenue generation as a result of Origin Green membership. The aim of this webinar series is to support members to manage valuable natural resources more effectively, leading to reductions in their environmental impact and tackling inflationary cost pressures.”

Rob Duncan, Manager of Energy and Environment Services at Mabbett, said: “The efficient management of crucial resources like water and energy is a core part of being a sustainable business, and also has a positive economic impact in the form of cost savings.

“Simple measures such as optimising boilers and heating settings, automating controls for equipment shut-downs, fixing compressed air leaks, and improving water efficiency in cleaning processes can yield significant results for business in these cost-conscious times.

“This Origin Green webinar series will provide food and drink companies with practical, effective advice on improving their resource management and impact.”

Origin Green currently collaborates with 55,000 farms and more than 300 leading Irish food and drink companies to prove and improve the sustainability of the food they produce to meet the evolving needs of customers and consumers globally.