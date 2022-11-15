Ulster Bank to commence freezing current and deposit accounts

THE first customers who received their six-month notice in April 2022, will begin to see their current and deposit accounts frozen on or after today and close 30 days later, beginning with customers who we believe have a low reliance on these accounts or may have accounts elsewhere.

Ulster Bank is encouraging customers who have not yet taken action to begin the process to choose a new provider, move their transactions and close their current and deposit accounts within their notice period.

In line with Ulster Bank’s commitment to withdraw in an orderly manner, the bank is commencing this process in a careful and controlled way, beginning with those whom Ulster Bank believes are no longer reliant on their accounts.

More than 70% of Ulster Bank's personal current account customers who received their first formal notification in April and May have either closed, materially wound down the level of activity in their current account, or left it inactive. This trend is increasing every day.

Ulster Bank will also be taking proactive steps to reach out again to the following groups of customers to offer further support and these higher reliance accounts will not be frozen at this time:

Personal or commercial current account customers with six or more transactions in the last 30 days.

Personal current or deposit account customers who have received a social protection payment in the last 30 days.

Personal current or deposit account customers in receipt of an inbound payment of €125 or more, in the last 30 days (as this may be their wages).

Commercial current accounts with a reliance on an overdraft and an account turnover of more than €1,000 in the last 30 days.

This precautionary, careful and controlled approach of freezing an account 30 days before closure means that where a customer needs more support, which may or may not mean more time. This phased approach to the overall closure of accounts is managed to maintain an orderly process for customers, the industry, and other key stakeholders.

Customers can contact Ulster Bank on 0818 210 260 or 00353 1804 7475 if calling from abroad or 1800 656 001 if they have vulnerabilities.

Business customers can call 1800 818 375 or can call their dedicated relationship manager for assistance with moving their accounts. Throughout this process, Ulster Bank also reminds customers that Ulster Bank will never ask you for passcodes or online banking details in a phone call, email, or text - so be alert, as scammers and fraudsters may try to take advantage of the situation.

Ulster Bank will also pause account freezing from December 9, restarting on or after January 6, 2023, to ensure that no new accounts are frozen over the Christmas period. In this time period, personal closures will proceed with those who were already frozen prior to December 9 and did not engage with us to request an extension.

Ulster Bank has also confirmed the closure dates for the 25 branches, which will close in January as Ulster Bank branches and reopen shortly thereafter as a Permanent TSB branch.

Ulster Bank is also encouraging customers of those branches to make the necessary arrangements to choose a new provider for their current and deposit accounts, move their payments across to their new account(s) and then close their Ulster Bank accounts within their notice period.

Ulster Bank Chief Executive Jane Howard said: “Our focus remains to support customers to move to another financial institution. We are starting our freezing and closure process very carefully, with customers who we believe have low reliance on these accounts or may have accounts elsewhere. At this point, we are also excluding and reaching out again to personal customers who have received a social protection payment in the last 30 days or who have received an inbound payment of €125 or more in the last 30 days.”