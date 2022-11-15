Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 16:30

Cask takes home top cocktail accolade at Food & Wine awards

Andy Ferreira, managing partner of Cask. Cask won best cocktail at the recent Food & Wine awards. Picture: Miki Barlok

Rory Noonan

CASK in Cork was announced as the winner of the Best Cocktail Experience at the 2022 Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year Awards in association with Rémy Martin, which took place at The Mansion House.

The Food & Wine Restaurant Awards, judged by a panel of experts chaired by Food & Wine editor Gillian Nelis, seek to recognise the breadth of talent in the hospitality industry in Ireland.

Since opening in 2017 on MacCurtain Street in the heart of Cork city, Cask has won multiple awards with its bartenders representing Ireland internationally with seasonal-led and terroir-focussed cocktails.

This latest award caps a very exciting year for the team behind Cask who recently opened their newest venture, Paladar, a Latin American-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant on Cork’s Bridge Street.

Cask’s managing partner Andy Ferreira, is delighted with the most recent win, saying: “The Food & Wine Awards are one of the most respected awards programmes in the industry and it’s a real honour for Cask to be recognised as the Best Cocktail Experience in Ireland.

“It’s all down to our amazing team past and present and the incredible Irish products we work with daily .”

READ NOW

