Cork hotel group recognised as top in Ireland for excellence in HR

TRIGON Hotels has been named HR Team of the Year at the annual HR Leadership and Management Awards.

The awards were founded in 2015 and showcase the companies that demonstrate excellence in HR in Ireland.

Trigon Hotels was one of nine organisations shortlisted for HR Team of the Year and beat off competition from significant national companies. The awards are judged by an independent panel drawn from academia, business and broader related sectors and took place at the Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin.

The Cork-based hotel group employs more than 230 people across its hotels which include The Metropole and Cork International Hotel. It is passionate about engaging with its team members and supporting them to reach their full potential.

It holds regular focus groups, surveys and planning days to get feedback, ideas and suggestions from team members.

Trigon Hotels has successfully reduced the turnover of new staff by appointing onboarding ambassadors, an initiative which emerged from a focus group meeting. It also tailors training programmes to cater for team members with different abilities and offers flexible hours to suit all demographics from parents to students and those wishing to return to the workplace.

Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon Hotels said: “Being able to recruit, develop, empower and retain great people is at the heart of every successful hospitality business. We have had to be innovative in our recruitment, engaging with different communities and it is working well for us.

“We take great pride in our team, it is an honour to receive an award like this especially when it concerns our team members. This award is representative of all the hard work for the HR department, executive team and the wider Trigon community.”

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels said: “We were overwhelmed and honoured to win HR Team of the Year especially as we were up against such a wide variety of businesses. These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our work and acknowledge the value HR strategies can bring to the success of any business.”

Continuous learning and development are always to the forefront for Trigon Hotels. Among the initiatives introduced by the hotel group is a learning hub where team members can access training from third-level and industry providers. It also holds a series of talks and workshops with experts and motivational speakers called ‘DataBites by Trigon’ to help to keep the team energised and motivated.

Diversity, inclusion and social responsibility are very important to Trigon Hotels. It works closely with Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work Programme to provide work preparation training and employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism. Volunteers from Trigon Hotels and Cope Foundation also created a sensory garden in Montenotte, Cork.